New York City, NY

Former Trump-Branded Building Sells for $266 Million

By Wendy Blake
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the formerly Trump-branded rental towers on the Upper West Side has been sold for $266 million to New York-based apartment investor A&E Real Estate, Bloomberg was first to report. The 28-story building, 140 Riverside Blvd., is part of Riverside South—a group of six towers overlooking the Hudson...

mansionglobal.com

Los Angeles Mansion Sells for $37 Million to Former Meta Executive David Marcus

Former Meta executive David Marcus has purchased a $37 million mansion in Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the deal. Designed by California megamansion architect Paul McClean, the six-bedroom Bel-Air mansion includes a tri-level waterfall feature that flows into a reflecting pool, a swimming pool, a large outdoor deck, a gym and wellness area, a 20-person theater and a temperature-controlled wine room, according to the listing. The property was listed for $41 million.
REAL ESTATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Ravella Apartments sell for $92.4 million

Ravella Apartments LLC of St. Louis, Missouri, sold the Ravella at Town Center apartments March 10 to a Tampa company for $92.4 million. The 4-year-old apartments at 4674 Town Center Parkway sold at a per-unit price of about $302,000. The seller is part of The Michelson Organization property company. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island man, 44, nearly dies on NYC subway after stabbing over seat near Wall Street station

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What started as a verbal dispute over a seat on the 4 train in lower Manhattan nearly cost a Staten Island man his life. The 44-year-old Oakwood Heights resident told the Advance/SILive.com from his hospital bed Thursday that he was headed to work as a union electrician in the Bronx just after 6 a.m. Tuesday when the harrowing ordeal unfolded.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York City, NY
Real Estate
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in New York

It was the blind date that led to a multi-billion dollar fortune. I have written a lot about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and successful business people. There are some very interesting stories about how they made their fame and fortune. And so is the case with the lady who has the title of the richest woman in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

No More Gas Appliances In New York?

Are the days of using Natural Gas or Propane to cook food and/or heat your home over with? According to a new law that was enacted in New York City, and a new bill that is pending in the New York State Legislature, your ability to use fossil fuels in your home will soon change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Real Estate
WIBX 950

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

As Omicron variant BA.2 spreads rapidly, NYC's new health commissioner holds 1st briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner introduced himself with his first COVID briefing Friday. It comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, is spreading rapidly across our area.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said he plans to take a precautionary approach to public health.BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey. Health officials say it does not appear to cause more severe illness, but data shows it's 30% more transmissible. Dr. Vasan also addressed one of the most pressing questions from parents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CDC: Omicron variant BA.2 spreading across N.Y. and N.J.

NEW YORK -- While some would like to think the coronavirus pandemic is behind us, a new form of the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading. What's known as BA.2 -- a sub-lineage of Omicron -- now makes up nearly a quarter of new COVID infections nationwide.The CDC says it's particularly a problem in New York and New Jersey, where 39% of the virus in circulation is BA.2.It's also dominating new case worldwide, and some countries are facing a renewed surge of infects, just as they move to lift pandemic restrictions. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

Apply for 50 affordable units at new Downtown Brooklyn building, from $947/month

Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Fifty low-income units are available at a new residential building in Downtown Brooklyn. Located at 50 Nevins Street, the two-building project was developed by the Institute for Community Living and designed by Dattner Architects. New Yorkers earning 60 percent of the area median income, or between $35,418 annually for a single person or $77,340 for a household of five, are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $947/month studios to $1,421/month two-bedrooms.
BROOKLYN, NY

