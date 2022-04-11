Black and Gold scholarship now available!

(Mass Appeal) – The Valley Press Club will be awarding up to six $1,000 scholarships to Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut high school seniors interested in pursuing a career in journalism. Joining me now with more information is Valley Press Club Scholarship Chair, Noreen Tassinari.
WESTERLY — The Westerly High School Alumni Scholarship Fund will award scholarships to high school seniors. Applicants must be a resident of the town of Westerly and graduating from an accredited high school or technical school in 2022. The scholarship is to provide financial assistance for students who are...
18-year-old Makenzie Thompson is the latest to become an academic beacon of hope after the Georgia high school senior made our whole community proud by obtaining over $1.3 million in scholarship offers from 49 out of the 51 universities that she applied to for college.
On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
Several young women received scholarships during a sponsored Families United Training Center banquet March 10. Shykearia Daniels, Shecrista Harris, Mackenzie Fields, Claudazyia Yarborough, Tatyana Joiner and Fantasia Fells each received a $600 scholarship along with a brand new laptop computer thanks to generous sponsorships. The first-ever scholarship winner was Tia...
The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation is pleased to announce applications for the Third Annual Live for Those Who Cannot scholarship are now being accepted. The Live for Those Who Cannot scholarship is awarded periodically to mountain youth with a passion for life and dedication to achieving excellence in their pursuits. The...
Click here to read the full article. The National Endowment for the Humanities has awarded the Television Academy Foundation a $350,000 grant for the preservation of its online archives documenting the history of television.
Founded in 1997, the archive now known as The Interviews: An Oral History of Television is among the world’s largest online archives of its kind and includes thousands of hours of interviews with more than 900 legends.
The grant is funded in part by the NEH’s “A More Perfect Union” initiative, which is designed to honor the role of the humanities in U.S. history and invest in the...
Comments / 0