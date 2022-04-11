ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylors, SC

Celestine Corbin Smith

 1 day ago

Celestine Corbin Smith, 85, of Taylors, passed away April 8, 2022. Born in Asheville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Leonard and Bida Marie Elliott Corbin. Mrs. Smith was a longtime textile employee, with a quick wit and decades of service to...

Forest 'Rusty' Rodger Hill Jr.

Forest “Rusty” Rodger Hill Jr., known as “Big Red,” of Olney, passed away on April 8, 2022, peacefully in his sleep. After a long struggle with MS, surviving Covid and also sepsis nine times, he can finally rest. He was an avid hunter, worked as a tree planter for many years, and volunteered on the board of the Olney Fire Department. He loved his community and will be sorely missed. He looked like a tough cookie, but he had a gentle heart and the soul of a bear! He spent his last days at home laughing, joking, and pulling pranks. He is survived by his wife Sandy, son Parker, daughter Maggie, brother Sean, sister Sandy, nephew Lance, six stepchildren, and 21 grandchildren. His graveside service is on Thursday, April 14, at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, followed by a program at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, address 6330 U.S. 93, Whitefish.
OLNEY, MT
Rosewood High School- Taylor Gery

My name is Taylor Gery. I am from Goldsboro, North Carolina, and will soon be graduating from Rosewood High School as the projected valedictorian. I am the daughter of Bryan and Lisa Gery and have one younger brother, Reece. I am currently the president of Rosewood’s National Honor Society and the captain of the women’s varsity soccer team. I am passionate about children and serve as a volunteer kindergarten teacher at my church. This past summer, I had the opportunity to attend the North Carolina Governor’s School in the area of English. I love writing, along with coffee, the beach, and spending time with friends and family. In the fall, I will be attending Campbell University as a member of the Honors Program, with the goal of becoming a doctor of physical therapy specializing in pediatrics.
GOLDSBORO, NC

