(VIDEO) Some Prankster(s) Took the Arcata Playhouse’s Peg-Legged, Butt-Bubbling Pony for an Early Morning Joyride; Arcata Police Saw That It Was Returned Safely
The pony-napping in progress. | Arcata Playhouse Security footage. The Arcata Playhouse’s 16-foot mascot “Peggy,” the peg-legged, polka-dotted pony that shoots bubbles out of its butt, mysteriously went missing Sunday morning. Upon checking security footage, Arcata Playhouse co-founder David Ferney told the Outpost that a group...lostcoastoutpost.com
