Sonoma County, CA

Missing 2-year-old found safe, Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says

KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEBASTOPOL, Calif. - The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Monday afternoon said a missing toddler and her mother were located. Officials did not disclose where they were...

www.ktvu.com

10TV

2-year-old girl reported missing from Columbus found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 2-year-old girl previously reported missing from north Columbus was found safe, police confirmed Thursday. Salima Aksante was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at her home located on the 1900 block of Jude Court. At the time, police said there was no reason to believe...
COLUMBUS, OH
KTVU FOX 2

Two women who were last seen at a wedding in California found dead

RIPON, Calif. - Two women who were reported missing over the weekend were found dead Tuesday inside a car submerged in the Stanislaus River. The two women, Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton, were last seen at a wedding Sunday night at Spring Creek Country Club.
RIPON, CA
Complex

Missing Hiker Found Dead With Dog Waiting By His Side in Los Angeles Park

The body of a missing hiker was found in a Los Angeles-area park with his dog by his side, ABC News reports. Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was first reported missing on March 16 before his body was discovered in Griffith Park with his dog King still alive beside him on Thursday. Hernandez’s cousin told KNBC-TV that the dog never left the owner’s side, even after two weeks. A firefighter told the publication that the body’s location was a “good hike up from the park’s merry-go- round,” where Hernandez was last seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 bodies found in car parked near Highway 101 in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded Sunday morning to a report of a vehicle on St. Vincent Drive with two bodies inside. CHP officers were dispatched to a private road on Caltrans property north of the Marinwood U.S. Highway 101 off-ramp. The Marin County Sheriff's Department was...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed in 'heinous crime' by Oakland's Lake Merritt ID'd

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police announced that it plans to hold a community meeting next week to address the deadly violence in the Lake Merritt area, as the medical examiner identified the latest homicide victim who was killed in the area during a robbery. Devon Stanford became the city's 31st...
OAKLAND, CA
Ledger-Enquirer

1-year-old reported missing after abduction is found safe, Georgia cops say

A 1-year-old girl reported missing after she was feared abducted has been found safe, Georgia officials said. An Amber Alert had been issued for Cali McClean, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. At the time, officials believed she was in a car with her accused abductor. The girl disappeared...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS LA

Co-owner of shoe store shuts doors permanently after young girl shot

As police work to extradite 20-year-old Marqel Cockrell back to San Bernardino County, where he's accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl named Ava inside the Mall of Victor Valley Tuesday night, his business partner was expressing her heartfelt sorrow over what happened to the little girl. RELATED: Shoe store owner Marqel Cockrell allegedly opened fire on shoplifters, instead hit 9-year-old girl at Victorville mallYoung Ava, who suffered three gunshot wound to the arm, was able to keep a smile on her face during the ambulance ride to the hospital. Amairani Sanchez, who co-owns the shoe store Sole Addicts with Cockrell, admitted that...
VICTORVILLE, CA
The Blade

Escaped fugitive spotted in Monroe County

Christopher Michael Eldredge, the escaped fugitive from Wood County, is believed to have been spotted early Thursday morning in Monroe County, where he apparently entered a business at an industrial park and stole a vehicle from the parking lot.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
KTVU FOX 2

Gilroy police locate woman's body in canal Friday afternoon

GILROY, Calif. - Gilroy police investigators are looking into how a woman's body wound up in a canal. A police spokesperson said Friday afternoon that her remains were located just after noon in the canal, located near the 9000 block of Murray Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they immediately...
GILROY, CA
WECT

Missing 2-year-old boy from Minnesota found safe, Amber Alert canceled

POPE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - The Amber Alert for a missing toddler in Minnesota has been canceled. Authorities reported 2-year-old Robert Ramirez has been found safe and a suspect is in custody. No further details were provided. The Pope County Sheriff’s Office was contacted early Thursday morning about the...
POPE COUNTY, MN

