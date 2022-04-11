ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Scoresheet: Former UO player Doug Brenner's lawsuit goes to court

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUnIh_0f6D9tR700 Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes.

MONDAY, APRIL 11

Brenner lawsuit — Former Oregon offensive lineman Doug Brenner, who played at Jesuit High, sees his lawsuit against the NCAA, University of Oregon and former coach Willie Taggart go to court in Eugene this week.

He and two other players were hospitalized in January 2017, shortly after Taggart's hiring, following intense workouts administered by former strength and conditioning coach Irele Oderinde, who's also named in the suit.

Brenner and teammates Cam McCormick, a tight end, and Sam Poutasi, an offensive lineman, were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis (or "rhabdo"), which occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases proteins and electrolytes into the blood. It can result in heart and kidney conditions, disability and even death.

Brenner has said that he has sustained lifelong injuries. He's suing the NCAA and other defendants for more than $100 million, including punitive damages.

He's represented by Portland firm Kafoury & McDougal.

ESPN.com has a good report on the lawsuit at www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/33716661/former-oregon-ducks-ol-doug-brenner-adds-100m-damages-claim-lawsuit-ncaa.

Kwan surges —

Former OSU player Steven Kwan, now an outfielder with the Cleveland Guardians, has reached base 15 times in his first four big-league games. It's the most times reaching base in first four career games in history (since 1900).

Kwan, 24, has a .692 average and .789 on-base percentage.

Jay Bruce (2008) and Kazuo Matsui (2004) reached base 13 times in their first four games.

Kwan hit .469 in spring training.

Chara honored —

For the third time, Portland Timbers midfielder Yimmi Chara has been named to the MLS Team of the Week.

He scored a goal and notched an assist in the Timbers' 3-2 win at Vancouver. He now has three goals and three assists in seven games.

The Timbers play next at Houston Dynamo FC, 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16.

Escobar honored — Oregon State's Kiki Escobar has earned the Pac-12 freshman of the week honor for softball for a third time.

The Beavers (31-9, 7-5 Pac-12) won a series at Arizona for the first time since 2013.

She reached base in all three games and produced five hits with a double, first career home run and a pair of RBIs.

Escobar leads the Pac-12 in hits with 58, which is tied for fourth in the country.

The Beavers play at Washington next, Thursday-Saturday.

Ducks' acrobats/tumblers — Oregon's acrobatics and tumbling team is the No. 5 seed in the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association National Championships.

The Ducks are hosting the championships for the first time since 2011. They'll take on fourth-seeded Quinnipiac in the first round, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at Matthew Knight Arena.

A win would send UO to a semifinal match with Baylor or Converse.

It's Oregon's 11th consecutive appearance at the NCATA championships. They've won it four times.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
Portland Tribune

Scoresheet: Jade Carey fourth in all-around at NCAA nationals

Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. Jade Carey closes season strong — Jade Carey ended her incredible freshman campaign with a fourth place finish in the all-around at the NCAA Championships on Thursday. She scored a 39.650 and was also named a national All-American in the all-around, bars and floor. Carey won 47 individual events this season along with 11 all-around titles and has nine of OSU's top 10 all-around records.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Scoresheet: Gilbert pitches well in Mariners win; PSU women's hoops signs guard

Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. Mariners 5, White Sox 1 — Seattle took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a Jarred Kelenic two-run home run and never looked back Thursday afternoon. Logan Gilbert pitched well in his second start of the season, going five innings giving up only four hits and one unearned run with no walks and four strikeouts. Cal Raleigh hit his first home run of the season in the seventh on a solo shot, then Mitch Haniger provided more insurance with his third homer of the year in the eighth to score a couple more runs. Seattle will finally play at home at 6:42 p.m. Friday against Houston on the annual Jackie Robinson Day.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

UP men's basketball might be on the rise

Portland finished with winning record, went .500 in WCC in Shantay Legans' first season.The first season of the Shantay Legans era for the University of Portland men's basketball program was unlike any the Pilots have recently experienced. Portland finished 19-15, its first winning record in eight seasons. More significant, the Pilots went 7-7 in West Coast Conference games and won one at the WCC Tournament. The seven conference wins equaled the total of the previous five seasons combined. The best news? The program appears positioned for another jump next season. The core of this season's team will return in 2022-23,...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
City
Seattle, WA
City
Portland, OR
State
Arizona State
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Portland, OR
Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Basketball’s Third-Leading Scorer Announces Transfer

College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
DETROIT, MI
Portland Tribune

Jottings: Celebrating 30 years as an Oregonian

Still vivid in my mind is that beautiful spring day driving into town with a perfect view of Mt. Hood's majestic glory. I'm celebrating an anniversary this month — 30 years of being an Oregonian! It was April 14, 1992, when my husband and I began our new life in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Travel-weary after four days on the road with our son and daughter-in-law, who assisted with driving, and a dog notorious as a rambunctious car passenger, our Iowa citizenry had expired 2,000 miles ago.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Bruce
Person
Willie Taggart
Portland Tribune

Remembering Portland baseball icon Pete Ward

Former White Sox third baseman, travel agency owner, died last month in Lake Oswego. For a baseball kid in 1970s Portland, the name Pete Ward was synonymous with a popular winter baseball clinic. In the 1960s, Portlanders followed Pete Ward's baseball success through the box scores in the Oregonian and...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon reps launch PAC to support working women aiming to serve

Anna Williams, Rachel Prusak form '9to5' committee to reform, modernize Legislature. State Reps. Anna Williams (D-Hood River) and Rachel Prusak (D-West Linn), who recently announced their resignations from the Oregon House because of the low pay and high demands of serving in the Legislature, intend to launch a new political action committee: the '9to5' PAC.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Achieving the Oregon Promise

June 1 is the deadline for applying for the newly updated Oregon Promise funding. An education at Central Oregon Community College is more attainable than ever for new high school grads and GED recipients thanks to recent changes to the state's Oregon Promise grant, which has a deadline of June 1. Oregon Promise was created by the Oregon Legislature to provide the financial means for more high school graduates to attend post-secondary education, with an emphasis on community colleges as a starting point.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Oregon#Uo#Sports News#Seattle Kraken#Kafoury Mcdougal#Espn Com#Osu#The Cleveland Guardians
saturdaytradition.com

4-star 2023 Florida LB names 4 B1G teams in top group

A 4-star linebacker out of Florida has 4 Big Ten teams in his top group. Jordan Hall, out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, recently named his top 12 teams. Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Wisconsin are featured along with Auburn, Florida, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Virginia.
BRADENTON, FL
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
21K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy