Bushwick to get two large new rock clubs in 2023, ’24

Try one of these eight restaurants for everything from margs to scorpion bowls. On a recent night out, my friends and I decided to skip individual drinks in lieu of large-format cocktails. The drink, which we shared among four people for two rounds, felt celebratory and over-the-top in a way that made the whole evening seem more like an event. That’s the effect of an extra-large libation split among friends: Even if it’s functionally pretty much the same as a couple rounds of sips, sharing feels communal, generous and like the opposite of sitting at home drinking a glass of wine alone like we’ve been doing for the last two years. So, if you’re ready to kick off your night out with something supersized, here are a few spots whose large-format cocktails are big — and boozy.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 DAYS AGO