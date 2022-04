Older people need more help to safeguard their rights amid a huge increase in pensioner poverty, according to a new report.A survey suggested most people believed the needs of older men and women were being overlooked across society.More than two thirds of 2,000 adults in England surveyed by the Centre for Ageing Better supported the appointment of an Independent Commissioner to look after the rights of older people.Prospects as people age are getting worse, with a further 200,000 people of pension age falling into poverty in the last year, said the report.The government cannot shy away from this. With an...

U.K. ・ 29 DAYS AGO