Last week, Jim Dain of Pittsfield, Illinois, took a fishing trip with his family to Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, and went back home with a record paddlefish—and a boatload of meat for the freezer. The family packed their fishing gear, crossed the steel girder Champ Clark Bridge over the Mississippi River near their home, drove another three hours to Lake of the Ozarks, and, upon their arrival, encountered very lousy fishing weather. On Friday, they almost decided not to even take the boat out. “The forecast was calling for storms, and then it changed to no rain, so we went out, but it just kept getting colder,” Dain told the Missouri Department of Conservation. “We weren’t having much luck, but decided to fish for another hour.”

PITTSFIELD, IL ・ 21 DAYS AGO