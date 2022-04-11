ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Says She's Pregnant With Her Third Child

By Mike Nied
 2 days ago
Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child, y’all! At least, that’s what fans think after reading her latest Instagram post.

The Princess of Pop took to her very iconic Instagram to announce that she has another baby on the way. Only, she did so in the most roundabout way.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” Spears wrote alongside a photo of a pink teacup and matching carnations. ” I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly.'”

She uses the term husband in reference to her fiancé Sam Asghari .

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she added.

Spears wrote that she “got a little more food pregnant” four days after taking the test and joked that she hoped she was not carrying twins.

She noted that she would not be going out as much since the paparazzi will likely be chasing her trying to get unflattering photos of her baby bump while pregnant. This is not the first time Spears has accused photographers of sharing unflattering photos. Vanity Fair noted that last year she even blasted photogs for doctoring photos to make her body look different than it did in real life.

The “Toxic” singer also reflected on previous pregnancies and wrote that she suffered from “perinatal depression.”

“Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret,” she wrote.

The superstar signed off with joy and love while her fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate her.

Check out her post and read the full caption below:

Spears announced her engagement to Asghari in September 2021. They began dating after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

The living legend currently has two children : Jayden James and Sean Preston. She shares her teenaged sons with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline .

She has frequently mentioned wanting to get pregnant again. The topic came under a microscope after she claimed during her bombshell hearing about her conservatorship last summer that she had an IUD birth control device that she was not allowed to remove.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Spears said during the hearing, according to The New York Times . “I was told right now in the conservatorship I am not able to get married or have a baby.”

Thus far, the hit-maker does not appear to have confirmed the news beyond Instagram. We’ll get this story updated once a confirmation comes through.

