After dropping two of their first three games to the Rockies, the 1-2 Los Angeles Dodgers hope to rebound as they take on the 2-2 Minnesota Twins today at 7:40 p.m. EST. Expectations are sky-high for an uber-talented Dodgers squad that feels like it was created in a video game, and they'll be anxious to avoid a 1-3 start. Andrew Heaney is tasked with getting the club back to .500 as he takes the mound today.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO