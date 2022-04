Washington Nationals outfielder Yadiel Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Nationals are holding the lefty-hitting Hernandez out against a southpaw. Nelson Cruz is returning to the lineup after being a late scratch on Tuesday due to groin tightness. The veteran is at designated hitter and batting third on Wednesday afternoon. Josh Bell is in the cleanup spot, followed by Maikel Franco and Lane Thomas.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO