Women’s Tennis Close Out Winning Season

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. – Savannah State women's tennis ended the best season the program has seen in over two decades on Sunday. Following a 5-2 win over the No. 2 seeded Albany State on Saturday in a semifinal game, No. 3 seeded Savannah State fell to No. 1 Benedict, 2-5, on...
A brief summary of the Pine-Richland boys tennis team’s season so far is that it has been a challenge. Rams coach Dang Siriprasert has had to navigate poor weather that’s led to four match postponements and some canceled practices. There’s also a school band field trip coming that will take four varsity players away for a week.
The first time Grinnell women’s basketball head coach Dana Harrold had a chance to see Erin Lillis play in person, her competitive nature stood out. If Harrold could land her, she thought, Lillis would have a chance to have an impact right away in her program. She did. And so did Lillis. It just took a year longer than either thought when COVID-19 shutdown last season for many Division III schools.
Perfection is, at best, an elusive concept in the fickle reciprocity of competitive sports. But, the Bartlesville High School girls tennis team so far has marched unswervingly on a perfect path through the convulsive tremors of challenge. They took one more giant stride last weekend by squeezing out the rest...
The University of Georgia’s football program was reportedly hit with some tough transfer portal news on Sunday afternoon. According to a report, two former top recruits have decided to leave the Bulldogs’ football program this offseason. Former 5-star center Clay Webb and former 5-star tackle Amarius Mims have...
WOMEN’S GOLF (John Carroll Spring Shootout, 332) For the second time in program history, Wooster’s women’s golf team has won consecutive tournaments. Fueled by three-fifths of its lineup in the top-five, Wooster cruised to a 13-stroke victory at Sunday’s John Carroll University Spring Shootout. Medalist honors...
Freshman Massimo Cereghino opens some eyes and serves notice he'll be a force with opening round of 69.The Molalla High School golf team got its season rolling by hosting a tournament April 5 at Arrowhead Golf Course. It was the first full nine holes many of the athletes had ever played, according to coach Grant Boustead. The varsity was made up of Massimo Cereghino, Tyson Ferrell, Jack Davies, Connor Galusha and Austin Case. Catelyn Pappas was the lone varsity girl and the Indians fielded nine junior varsity players as well. "The highlight of the day was the personal low score from freshman Massimo Cereghino, who shot a 69 (-2)," said Boustead. Cereghino's score topped the boy's field, which included players from Woodburn, Estacada, North Marion, Country Christian and Gladstone, by 11 strokes. Overall, Molalla finished with a score of 380, "which is a great starting point for our first tournament of the year," Boustead said. "Catelyn Pappas, playing in her first varsity contest, showed great improvement and shot a 127." Molalla gets back in action on April 18 at Langdon Farms Golf Club in Aurora. {loadposition sub-article-01}
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 baseball rankings will be published each Tuesday through the end of the regular season. Results are through April 11 games. 1. (1) St. Johns Country Day (13-2, Class 2A) Quality wins: Bolles, Don Bosco Prep (NJ), Episcopal, Houston County (Ga.), Huntington Beach...
TORRINGTON — Softball teams from Torrington and Holy Cross came from opposite ends of the NVL lineup for an 8-1 Torrington win over the Crusaders Monday afternoon at Torrington High School. In its first three games, against WCA, Ansonia and Crosby, Holy Cross emerged 3-0 with a 62-10 run...
Local lacrosse teams went 3-0 in Monday’s district tournament openers. The Forest girls took a 7-4 lead into the half and then went on a 9-0 run in the second half to defeat No. 6 seed Flagler Palm Coast 16-4 in the District 3-2A quarterfinals. The third-seeded Wildcats (8-2) will visit No. 2 seed St. Johns Creekside in Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal.
East Hall’s basketball program is bringing back the legend. On Tuesday, former coach Joe Dix was announced as its new leader. The hire was announced in a press release from Hall County athletics director Stan Lewis. Dix served as Vikings boys coach for 14 seasons, his first season in...
