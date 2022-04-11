Saugus kindergarten registration opens April 25

SAUGUS — Kindergarten registration for students entering the Saugus Public Schools in the fall of 2022 will open on Monday, April 25.

Registration packets may be picked up at the main office of the Veterans Early Learning Center, 39 Hurd Ave., on Monday through Friday during school hours. The packet will also be available on the Saugus Public Schools’ website, https://www.saugus.k12.ma.us/ .

Completed forms and required documentation may be returned to the VELC main office starting on Monday, May 16. Packet drop-off hours will be Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Kindergarten screening appointments will be scheduled at this time. Screenings will take place on Wednesday, June 8 and Thursday, June 9 and will last about 20 minutes.

There is no deadline for registration. However, the district asks families to return the forms by May 20 in order to schedule screenings, and plan for staffing and programming in the fall.

Saugus moved to a free, all-day kindergarten model for the 2021-22 school year to better prepare students academically, socially and emotionally. A half-day option is not available.

“Free, all-day kindergarten levels the playing field and gives Saugus children all of the building blocks they need from day one,’’ said School Committee member Ryan Fisher.

Students must be 5 years old by Aug. 31 in order to enter kindergarten in the fall of 2022. There are no exceptions.

For more information, please contact the Veterans Early Learning Center at 781-231-8166.

