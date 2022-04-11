ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jack White marries musician Olivia Jean at Detroit show

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Jack White surprised fans by marrying musician Olivia Jean on stage during his Detroit homecoming show Friday. The Detroit-born singer, songwriter and producer invited Jean onstage to join his performance and introduced...

