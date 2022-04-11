Volunteers sought for Lynn bike trail cleanup

LYNN — An Earth Day cleanup of the Northern Strand Community Trail is being held on Saturday, April 23 in the city.

Anyone interested in helping out should bring work gloves and meet along the trail at Spencer Street in Lynn, across from Market Basket , 40 Federal St.

The cleanup is being held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at this section of the trail, which is also known as the Community Path of Lynn .

For more information, contact Hildy Curran at hcurran@comcast.net.

Bike to the Sea connects communities by building and improving shared-use paths, and promoting safe and happy trail use for all ages and abilities.

The Northern Strand Community Trail is an off-road, car-free, paved path starting in Everett and winding through Malden, Revere, Saugus, and Lynn.

