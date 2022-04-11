ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Volunteers sought for Lynn bike trail cleanup

By Daily Item Staff
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FoEou_0f6CCLne00

LYNN — An Earth Day cleanup of the Northern Strand Community Trail is being held on Saturday, April 23 in the city.

Anyone interested in helping out should bring work gloves and meet along the trail at Spencer Street in Lynn, across from Market Basket , 40 Federal St.

The cleanup is being held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at this section of the trail, which is also known as the Community Path of Lynn .

For more information, contact Hildy Curran at hcurran@comcast.net.

Bike to the Sea connects communities by building and improving shared-use paths, and promoting safe and happy trail use for all ages and abilities.

The Northern Strand Community Trail is an off-road, car-free, paved path starting in Everett and winding through Malden, Revere, Saugus, and Lynn.

The post Volunteers sought for Lynn bike trail cleanup appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Reno

Nearly 200 volunteers participate in Truckee River cleanup

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Colin Watley didn't spend his Sunday like most people. He was clearing trash that had collected for years from an eight foot deep pit. He was just one of almost 200 volunteers that came to Green Vibe World's Truckee River cleanup.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Saugus, MA
Lynn, MA
Government
City
Lynn, MA
Lynn, MA
Society
City
Everett, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Malden, MA
City
Revere, MA
NECN

Looking for a Dog? 23 of Them Are Up for Adoption

Nearly two dozen dogs are up for adoption after they were surrendered by their owners in Worcester County, Massachusetts. The MSPCA says 23 Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs are looking for a home. The dogs were given to the organization on March 7 after the initial owner lost his home. The organization said...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Bike Trail#Earth Day#Market Basket
The Oak Ridger

Obed Volunteer River Cleanup set for March 26

Join in on Saturday, March 26, as Obed Wild and Scenic River partners with Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning, based in Oak Ridge, and the East Tennessee Whitewater Club to host the annual volunteer river-based cleanup. The stream section to be paddled will be determined based on river flow levels...
OAK RIDGE, TN
KCCI.com

Volunteers, heavy machinery needed for tornado cleanup Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Madison County says volunteers are still needed to help clean up the damage left behind after an EF4tornado ripped through the county on March 5. Emergency management officials there say they need heavy machinery and operators to help with the cleanup. Volunteers are to help count trucks that come to the quarry with tree debris tomorrow through Friday.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Grand Island Independent

Ravenna to begin construction on a 1.68-mile hike-bike trail

RAVENNA — Construction of Ravenna’s new 1.68-mile hike and bike trail could begin as early as this fall, according to Julie Chramosta of the Ravenna Area Vision Fund. “After many years of discussions Ravenna will finally be getting its first trail,” she said. Between city funds and RAV fundraising, a little more than $212,000 is ready to be put toward a trail, Chramosta said.
RAVENNA, NE
Lake Charles American Press

Signups sought to ‘Pick it Up’ in biggest-ever litter cleanup

Online signup is underway for people, businesses and service groups to help pick up litter in Calcasieu Parish. The “Pick It Up Spring Cleanup,” coordinated by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, is aimed at cleaning up designated areas in Calcasieu Parish and will take place the first three weeks in April.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy