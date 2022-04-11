Reno Aces finish first series at Las Vegas ahead of home opener against Sacramento

HENDERSON, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno woman who went missing last month and was found clinging to a tree near Caughlin Ranch is missing again in the Lake Mead Recreation area in southern Nevada. Gayle Stewart, 64, was last seen March 14, 2022 in the Bypass Bridge parking area near...
A Nevada federal judge has ordered the owner of Las Vegas’ KAOS nightclub to pay dance artist Kaskade $7,950,000 after cancelling his $300,000 per night residency. After the KAOS nightclub residency only lasted a few months, Kaskade, born Ryan Raddon, filed a lawsuit against club owners FP Holdings, a company controlled by Frank III and Lorenzo Fertitta, claiming he still had dozens of unplayed dates for which he was owned money.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wet ‘n’ Wild water park in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Friday announced on Friday that it will now be named Cowabunga Canyon. Now, with two water parks in the Las Vegas Valley, the company will offer one season pass valid for both parks. According to a news release, the new Cowabunga Vegas Pass entitles passholders to unlimited entry into both parks throughout the 2022 season, free parking, 15% off food, drinks and treats (excluding alcoholic drinks), and the convenience of a cashless pay wristband for in-park use.
Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Summerlin brunch spot known for its colorful menu is branching out into the already booming southwest valley in Las Vegas. Toasted Gastrobrunch is set to debut its second location in the valley on Friday, April 1. The restaurant will introduce its exclusively-all brunch menu served from 8 a.m. to 2 […]
Spirit Airlines announced an expansion in the West with new nonstop flights from Las Vegas to Boise (BOI), Albuquerque (ABQ) and Reno (RNO). The flights will take off from Harry Reid International Airport in August. John Kirby, a spokesman for the company, said they "can't wait to welcome these new...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana couple that had been missing for more than a week were at peace with the world as the husband died a day before rescuers reached the wife, their nephew said Thursday. Beverly Barker, 69, was released from a Reno, Nevada, hospital Wednesday, a day...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The World Series of Poker announced Monday a new pay structure with increasing wages for all prospective dealers ahead of the 53rd annual WSOP to be held on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release. starting pay for all dealers will begin at...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Zia Records will be hosting a grand opening of its newest location at the southeast corner of Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue on April 2. The event will feature live DJs and a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the first 100 people in line will receive a special goodie pack and the […]
Scorpions and Skid Row opened their Las Vegas residency last night (Mar. 26), with the latter debuting new singer Erik Gronwall. The former H.E.A.T. vocalist, revealed as Skid Row's frontman earlier this week, led his bandmates through a nine-track performance featuring mainly classics; they also performed newly released single “The Gang’s All Here,” which shares its title with their upcoming album, out Oct. 14.
RENO — The mostly-down Elko baseball season continued, freshly removed from a pair of lopsided losses to 5A programs. Playing on the road, the Indians were defeated Friday 7-2 by Reed and fell 11-1 in five innings due to the mercy rule on Saturday against Spanish Springs. Versus Reed.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College softball team picked up its 30th win of the season over the weekend. The Rams (30-5) have already won the Central Valley Conference for the second year in a row under third-year coach Haley Janzer. Along the way to 30 wins, FCC had a 21-game winning streak. […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors are in San Jose Wednesday night, a team that has given Bakersfield headaches all season long. And the two teams will meet twice over the next three games. The Condors beat San Jose 3-2 in overtime earlier this month after blowing a...
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Montana State redshirt freshmen Jordan Briggs and Cora Rosanova were the Bobcat women's golf team's top finishers as play was completed at the Bobcat Desert Classic on Tuesday at Golf Club of Estrella. MSU earned its top team showing of the spring by tying for seventh...
Palm Desert high school announced Wednesday morning that Estevan Valencia will be the school's new athletic director starting July 28th. Valencia will also serve as the Aztecs' head baseball coach, taking over for desert legend Darol Salazar who is retiring after 36 years on the job. Valencia comes from Redlands...
