Is it me or do we have to re live Pauly and Coney's. careers over and over year after year...its excruciating. Let it go guys...now the Team is whining about Our New Shortstop hitting .069.....well guys in Front Office...Volpe still not ready..and you passed on at least 6 All Star Shortstops for this "Stop Gap" player. Cant help thinking of how the BOSS must be turning over in his grave while his sons and Cashman sink his Biggest Ship.

BASEBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO