Vance Charter beats Warriors to reach tourney title game

OXFORD — Vance Charter notched one of its biggest baseball wins in program history Saturday evening with a 7-2 victory over J.F. Webb in the Warriors’ annual Easter tournament.

Pitcher Travis Harris earned his second win of the week for the Knights after tossing a no-hitter last Monday against Oxford Prep. On Saturday, the junior gave up both runs in six innings of work while striking out six batters. How many hits he allowed depended on the scorebook.

First-year head coach Ty Breedlove said he’d have to check his records, but was almost certain last week’s no-hitter by Harris was the first in school history. Prior to their 4-7 overall start this season, which excludes the result of Monday’s tournament championship result versus Granville Central that wasn’t available at press time, Vance Charter had seven combined wins in its four previous seasons.

“This kids hadn’t experienced much success,” Breedlove said. “So it’s a change in culture. They’re learning how to win.”

Trailing 2-1 after the first inning Saturday, the Knights plated three runs in the second to take control of the game.

Harris also led Vance Charter at the plate with a pair of hits and three RBIs, while Julius Burke, Larson Brewer and Jacob Whaley each added RBIs. Matthew Breedlove and Nolan Dickerson each also had base knocks.

Vance Charter reached the semifinals by defeating Oxford Prep 6-2 on Friday with Brewer picking up the win and Breedlove, Whaley and Ethan Young each putting together multiple-hit performances.

Webb had punched its ticket to the next round by beating Warren County 16-2 on Friday.

The Warriors, 6-7 overall entering Monday, are very much alive in the 2A playoff hunt despite a season of ups and downs. In any given game, the bottom of the order could be just as productive as the top. That’s a bit of a double-edged sword, though.

“It just depends on who shows up,” Webb coach Mike Carroll said. “We have a very talented team. We’ve been plagued with a few injuries at the wrong time.”

Braden Cooper went 3-for-5 against Vance Charter for the Warriors and William Harshbarger and Austin Carroll also had hits.

Webb was scheduled to take on Warren County again on Monday while Vance County and Oxford Prep were set to open play on Monday afternoon.

Warren County, 7-2 overall on the season entering Monday, downed Vance County 12-2 on Saturday to secure a spot in Monday’s third-place game against the Warriors.

As for Vance Charter, the Knights will look to take some momentum from the Webb tournament back to the 1A Triangle North Conference, which is topped by unbeaten Roxboro Community School.

“I’m having a great time getting to know the kids and enjoying it,” Breedlove said. “It’s been a world of difference from day one to where we are now. The kids are buying in. We’re getting a full-team effort and starting to have some success.”