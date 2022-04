FirstEnergy Corp. reported that about 220 of its Streetsboro customers were without power as if 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The estimated restoration time is 5:30 p.m., but this is subject to possible change. Go to https://outages.firstenergycorp.com/oh.html for more information about outages. The cause of the outage is under investigation.

STREETSBORO, OH ・ 29 DAYS AGO