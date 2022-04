The cost of all that pizza you ordered while binge-watching "Squid Game" probably made you hit pause and wonder if you were paying more than before. In 2021, your food really did get more expensive. Meat, fish, and egg prices rose about 12.5% as per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service, 2022 looks pretty grim too, with a predicted increase of 5.5 to 6.5% on food produced by restaurants.

