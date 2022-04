Virginia Tech kicks off the Brent Pry era on Sept. 2 and what follows is a fairly unusual schedule. Three of the Hokies' 2022 games will be played on a Thursday or a Friday, beginning with the season opener at Old Dominion. Interestingly, Virginia Tech is one of two ACC teams that will play two road games against Group of 5 competition, something that is usually a rare occurrence in the Power 5.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO