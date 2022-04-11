ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Cost of Colorado’s fentanyl crisis rises to $11.1 billion

By Mallory Anderson
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fatGa_0f6BFXy400

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The monetary cost of Colorado’s fentanyl crisis has increased by 750 percent in just five years, according to an analysis by Common Sense Institute (CSI). On Monday, Colorado business leaders and law enforcement discussed how the deadly drug is leaving behind a paper trail in the billions.

Fentanyl is costing thousands of Coloradans their lives, and the loss of these people is leaving a huge hole in their families, workplaces, and communities as a whole.

Healthcare costs, loss of productivity, the value of statistical life lost: all equalling $11.1 billion in 2021. CSI says that's almost triple the amount of $4.4 billion in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kalgx_0f6BFXy400
Chart courtesy of Common Sense Institute

“What might be seen as a 'crime issue' is certainly affecting all Coloradans, including the business community, not only in terms of attracting and retaining workforce but also, these are lives on the line," said Debbie Brown, President of the Colorado Business Roundtable.

The drug crisis is also creating roadblocks for businesses that are already working to bounce back from the pandemic.

"Right now a barrier to fully restoring our economy, attracting new businesses and new employees, is the proliferation of fentanyl and other illicit drugs in our community, which ultimately constrains the available workforce," said JJ Ament, President, and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber. "And in many cases, the drug activity is taking place right in front of the office, or on the train to work or in a variety of other public spaces.”

During a virtual meeting Monday of members of the law enforcement community and Colorado business leaders, many said they support making any amount of fentanyl manufacturing and distribution a felony, which is something that’s not included in a recently-released bipartisan bill to combat the drug crisis. In 2019, possession of fewer than four grams was changed from a felony to only a misdemeanor.

"Fentanyl should be changed back to a felony," said Mitch Morrissey, former District Attorney and CSI Criminal Justice Fellow. "Any illicit possession of fentanyl should be a felony. Currently, you can possess enough fentanyl to kill 2,000 people, and that would only be a misdemeanor in the state of Colorado. I think that's ridiculous. I think these numbers and these amounts economically prove that it's time to treat fentanyl-like we should, and consider it a deadly or dangerous item."

"Fentanyl kills... period. More than any other drug that we have seen in a long time," said George Brauchler, CSI Criminal Justice Fellow. "If we don't start treating it like the killer it is, it will continue to kill in greater and greater numbers. We are seeing almost a doubling of fentanyl-related deaths every single year. We're getting up to the amount where we're almost at three Coloradans a day dying from a fentanyl overdose. Treating this thing like it's marijuana or treating it like it's a speeding ticket is offensive to the value of human life in Colorado."

Since passing legislation to change possession back to a felony could take a while, the Colorado Chamber says businesses can educate their workforce to make an impact on the crisis right now.

"I think the more education that we can provide to the workforce on the deadly effects of fentanyl, the better," said Loren Furman, President and CEO of the Colorado Chamber. "That's where I see some real opportunities for employers to make this issue relevant to their employees that are maybe not as educated about it as they should be.”

According to a Common Sense Institute analysis, in 2020, Colorado experienced 540 fentanyl-related deaths, an increase of 143 percent from 2019. In 2021, there were over 800 fentanyl-related deaths, a 260 percent increase from 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F6mgV_0f6BFXy400
Chart courtesy of Common Sense Institute

For the Common Sense Institute's full study on fentanyl's toll on Colorado, click here .

The post Cost of Colorado’s fentanyl crisis rises to $11.1 billion appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Times

How we solve the fentanyl crisis and save lives

Illicit fentanyl is surging across our southern border and killing more people than ever. This drug is so dangerous and potent that just a few milligrams, which can fit in the ear of Lincoln on a penny, can be lethal. This synthetic opioid is extremely cheap to make too. In...
HEALTH
KKTV

Accidental fentanyl deaths on the rise in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Accidental fentanyl deaths are on the rise in El Paso County. In recent months, several tragedies involving fentanyl overdose have been reported, including three District 11 students who died after taking the drug. The chart above is from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. It...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Fentanyl Deaths Rise Daily As Lawmakers Work Toward New Legislation To Curb Loss

(CBS4) — We have been reporting for months about the issue of fentanyl in Colorado. State lawmakers are working on a bill to fight it as the number of state deaths continue to increase daily due to the substance. This bill would have stronger penalties for those distributing fentanyl, including dealers linked to an overdose death. Also, there would be millions of dollars available for treatment and prevention. NARCAN nasal spray (credit: CBS) The bill would also increase access to resources such as fentanyl test strips and Narcan, a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose. This comes...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
The Independent

American birdwatchers chased by armed Mexican drug cartel in terrifying video: ‘Please don’t kill us’

An American couple birdwatching through Mexico captured the moment they say armed drug cartel members pulled them over on a remote dirt road.YouTubers Aaron Payzant and Logan Howard went viral after their reactions were shared in TikTok videos this week.The pair described the moment on their channel, Out Off the Trail, that was part of an extended road trip from their home in Indiana to the southeast of Mexico to photograph birds.Dash camera footage showed the couple lost and confused as to which direction to drive when a pickup truck sped up behind them as they drove through Tobasco, between...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#State Of Colorado#Economy#Common Sense Institute#Coloradans#Healthcare#Csi#The Denver Metro Chamber
KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
AFP

US warns of 'mass overdoses' from fentanyl-spiked drugs

The top US agency combatting drug trafficking warned on Wednesday of a surge of "mass overdose" cases involving drugs like cocaine spiked with deadly amounts of fentanyl. Fentanyl -- which is cheap to make and is deadly in minute amounts -- and other synthetic opioids were involved in two thirds of the 105,000 US overdose deaths in the year to October 2021, according to the DEA. It told local law enforcement to assume that fentanyl is present in any drugs they come across. pmh/mlm
PUBLIC SAFETY
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
96.5 KVKI

How Dangerous to Louisiana is Joe Biden’s Next Border Move?

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is joining with AG's from other states in suing the Biden Administration for rescinding the public health policy Title 42 during what is being called the worst border crisis in decades - a move that AG Landry says will worsen the unprecedented crisis at America's southern border.
LOUISIANA STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

High winds overturn several semi-trailers along I-25 in Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Multiple semi-trailers have reportedly overturned Tuesday morning in Southern Colorado due to high winds. Just before 7:30 a.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation reported northbound I-25 near Walsenburg was temporarily closed due to two overturned semi-trailers. The interstate reopened at 7:45 a.m. A KRDO crew in the area spotted another overturned The post High winds overturn several semi-trailers along I-25 in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs named 5th most physically active city in U.S. in new report

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new report by the Chambers of Commerce shows Colorado Springs is the fifth most physically active city in the United States. Out of all large cities, data shows Colorado Springs has one of the largest number of physically active adults in the country with 80.1% of adults reporting engaging The post Colorado Springs named 5th most physically active city in U.S. in new report appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Reuters

U.S. teens recruited to drive migrants from Mexican border

SUNLAND PARK, N.M., April 11 (Reuters) - Seventeen-year-old Santi sits in his car outside shops in Sunland Park, New Mexico, watching a pulsing blue dot on his mobile telephone. Human smugglers have hired him to pick up migrants here, less than a mile from the Mexican border, and take them...
KIDS
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy