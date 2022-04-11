ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

UT Partners with Cherokee Health Systems to Improve Education and Research

utk.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and Cherokee Health Systems have entered into a new partnership to address health issues in the region and advance the development of health education and research to improve the well-being of communities in Tennessee and beyond. UT and CHS will collaborate on research activities,...

news.utk.edu

