Larry David confirms ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ will return for season 12

By Fox Wilmington
 3 days ago

Larry David is keen to do more “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”. During a TV Academy event at the DGA Sunday night, David confirmed that the long-running HBO series will be back for a 12th season. When asked whether, he’ll do more, the creator and star of the show replied...

