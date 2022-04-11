Larry David confirms ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ will return for season 12

Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer’s semi-autobiographical Life & Beth will return for a second season on Hulu. The actress/comedienne broke the renewal news Wednesday morning during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.
The series’ inaugural 10-episode season dropped on March 18.
Life & Beth stars Schumer as Beth, a New York City wine distributor unpacking her traumatic childhood in an effort to build a more authentic life.
The cast also includes Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport and LaVar Walker.
Schumer serves as EP, writer and director on the series.
