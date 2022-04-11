Hillsboro seeks slower speeds on Jackson School Road

Now that construction is done, the speed limit is supposed to go back to 35 mph. City officials want to make it 30 mph.

Hillsboro officials want to make the recently reconstructed stretch of Jackson School Road into a 30 mph zone, at least until the Oregon Department of Transportation decides what the permanent speed should be there.

The stretch of road in question is from Northeast Fifth Avenue to Evergreen Road, where contractors rebuilt the lanes and added new sidewalks and a protected bicycle lane to improve safety and walkability there.

During the extensive construction over the past two years, the posted speed limit was 25 mph. Now the work is done, but officials would like to keep the speed lower than the 35 mph to which it would normally increase now that it's no longer a construction zone.

"I appreciate this action because, as one who travels Jackson School Road, and now with improvements there being made, I do like the 25 mph, and I recognize it is scheduled to be raised to 35 mph," said Mayor Steve Callaway. "This to me is a good happy medium. It just has a totally different feel when people are traveling at less than 35."

Officials say that the project worked as intended, providing safer connections to nearby Hamby Park and neighborhood schools like Lincoln Elementary School. They are noticing more people riding bikes and walking along the road than in previous years.

"I'd like to acknowledge the work that's been done on Jackson School Road," said City Councilor Rick Van Beveren, who lives in the neighborhood. "It's great to see people walking up and down the street there and using the road as designed."

Callaway also said that he's noticed more kids riding bikes and more elderly folks walking along the sidewalk, "which I have never seen on Jackson School Road."

"It's great to see those improvements and see that outcome," he added.

The project wasn't without opponents, however. Nearby neighbors and Hillsboro residents feared that making it a three-lane road — with a continuous turn lane along this stretch — would make the road less safe and drive down property values.

City staff said failing to add the new turn lane could be a safety and liability issue, since most of the crashes along that stretch over the previous five years were found to be turn-related, especially rear-end collisions that could have been avoided if there was a turn lane.

There was also controversy over Hillsboro's use of eminent domain to obtain some stretches of property along the project area to remove approximately 300 trees that were in the way of the proposed utility lines and other added features of the rebuilt road.

Hillsboro officials committed to replanting a tree within city limits for every one that was removed from Jackson School Road.

The project totaled more than $21 million and was awarded to Pacific Excavation. It was initially a county project, identified in the Washington County Major Streets Transportation Improvement Plan, but Hillsboro took it over in 2015.

It's up to ODOT to do a speed zone investigation and decide what the permanent posted speed limit will be.

The ordinance to place a temporary speed limit of 30 mph along Jackson School Road is being considered for approval at the April 19 meeting of the Hillsboro City Council.

