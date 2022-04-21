For the eighth time ever, Ole Miss won 10 games in the regular season, placing second in the SEC West, and earning a No. 11 ranking in the Top 25 college football rankings.
But that was last season. Now, it's 2022 and so much of what made the Rebels offense go is gone: quarterback Matt Corral, running backs Snoop Conner and Jerrion Ealy, and the team's top three receivers all left. Even offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is gone.
Lane Kiffin is still around, though, and he's taken to the transfer portal to help fill those holes. So far, so good: former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart is in, as is former TCU running back Zach Evans, and a few very capable wide receivers, too.
All of which makes the Rebels a potential wild card team to watch in the SEC this season. What can Ole Miss look forward to? Let's take a look at each game on its schedule, from the easiest to the hardest.
Ole Miss football schedule: Ranking the Rebels' 2022 opponents
As the college football world waits for the commitment of No. 1 2023 recruit Arch Manning, a new school has emerged as the top contender to sign the quarterback. Texas is the new favorite to acquire Arch Manning, according to the latest projections by the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine as ...
Get ready to see some changes on the field in the 2022 college football season after the NCAA announced a number of new rules in time for this fall. The NCAA introduced new measures including: an appeals process for the targeting rule, rules for fake injuries, fake slides, blocking below the waist, ...
In less than 10 days, mercifully, activity in the NCAA's transfer portal will finally start slowing down. And like a kid on a rollercoaster who shouldn't have eaten state-fair food right before buckling into a terrifying white-knuckle experience, most of Alabama football's competition in this new arena is only thinking "make it stop."
Quick – you have $1,000 burning a hole in your pocket and need to make a wager. Who do you bet on to win the College Football National Championship this coming season?. Do you wager on Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide? Or throw the money down on the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs?
Clayton Weishuhn was a legend in Texas High School football and he would end dominating at Angelo State to eventually play in the NFL. We are learning Weishuhn was killed in an automobile accident in Texas. Clayton Weishuhn played in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Green Bay...
Fresno State running back and Fresno native Jordan Hornbeak has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The San Joaquin Memorial graduate is no longer listed on the Bulldogs’ roster. Hornbeak was a three-star recruit out of the Panthers program.
Over the years, the Oklahoma football program has produced its fair share of legendary players and Heisman Trophy winners. Baker Mayfield fits the bill on both counts, and the former OU quarterback saw himself honored by the school recently. Mayfield, who won the Heisman Trophy in the 2017 season, ...
Deebo Samuel isn't the only wide receiver going through drama with his team right now. Tennessee's A.J. Brown is also having some issues with his team and most it has to do with the fact that he's trying to get a new contract. The Titans star receiver is headed into...
Alabama just made another bombshell move in the college football transfer portal after former Louisville wide receiver Tyler Harrell committed to the Crimson Tide. "Just with the quarterback, with Bryce Young," Harrell told 247Sports on why he picked Alabama. "I just feel like with his arm ...
For the first time ever, Brian Kelly led LSU down victory hill. It wasn’t a real game, but one could argue it was the first real moment of Kelly’s tenure. It can be hard to piece together information from spring games, you still have to keep a holistic view of previous knowledge.
Last season saw a Big Ten team make the College Football Playoff again as Michigan returned to national prominence and made the final four semifinal. But the conference still hasn't won a national championship for almost a decade, when Ohio State won the first-ever playoff after the 2014 season. ...
As spring practice schedules for college football teams across the country wind down, Saturday brings a huge slate of scrimmages that will give some big-name brands a chance to showcase their programs. For fans yearning for a taste of college football to bridge the gap between bowl games and the kickoff of the 2022 season, there will be plenty of action to pick from as teams take the field for the final time before the dog days of summer.
The transfer portal has forever changed the way college football programs create and fine-tune their rosters. This offseason has seen several elite, game-changing players take a chance on a transfer and set their sights on a new school. In total, more than 2,000 players have entered their names ...
After parting ways with former head coach Ed Orgeron, the LSU Tigers are now moving forward with new head coach Brian Kelly, who was hired away from Notre Dame during the offseason. While Kelly hasn’t coached LSU in a game yet, he has already begun making an impact on the recruiting trail.
The Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge began in earnest on Saturday as the Tigers took the field for their first spring game under the new coaching staff. Aside from the quarterback competition, one of the most interesting position battles on the docket was the logjam at the running back spot. All eyes were on John Emery Jr., who was returning from academic ineligibility last season, but it was sophomore Armoni Goodwin who got things started for the offense with its first touchdown of the day.
Pac-12 college football rankings and predictions with the realistic best and worst case records and quick analysis – the 2022 spring version. It’s almost like the Pac-12 took a year off to get ready for what’s coming. Washington certainly took a break, Stanford went to sleep after...
For most college football teams across the FBS, spring practice is either over or will be winding down during the next couple of weeks. But the transfer portal, into which more than 3,600 FBS players have entered this year already, never stops churning. Coaches around the country will look to address weaknesses (and, sadly, recruiting mistakes) over the next couple of months.
Alabama football's offensive success in 2021 had a fairly simple formula.
Let Nick Saban explain.
“We had the kind of team where we had a really good quarterback and we wanted to have skill guys that they couldn’t guard,” Saban said in January. “So we had two that were really, really good: (John Metchie...
Comments / 0