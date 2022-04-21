View the original article to see embedded media.

For the eighth time ever, Ole Miss won 10 games in the regular season, placing second in the SEC West, and earning a No. 11 ranking in the Top 25 college football rankings.

But that was last season. Now, it's 2022 and so much of what made the Rebels offense go is gone: quarterback Matt Corral, running backs Snoop Conner and Jerrion Ealy, and the team's top three receivers all left. Even offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is gone.

Lane Kiffin is still around, though, and he's taken to the transfer portal to help fill those holes. So far, so good: former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart is in, as is former TCU running back Zach Evans, and a few very capable wide receivers, too.

All of which makes the Rebels a potential wild card team to watch in the SEC this season. What can Ole Miss look forward to? Let's take a look at each game on its schedule, from the easiest to the hardest.

Ole Miss football schedule: Ranking the Rebels' 2022 opponents

12. Troy When: Sept. 3 Where: Oxford What to expect: Not much given the structural changes Troy is dealing with, including bringing on a new coach. A good, season-opening opponent for the Rebs to practice on and get an in depth early look at their new offensive pieces. Troy, once a big shot in the Sun Belt until recently, didn't have a single player surpass 900 total yards last season.

11. Central Arkansas When: Sept. 10 Where: Oxford What to expect: Nathan Brown has done some good work with this FCS program, leading it to a conference title in 2019, but has won 10 combined games in the two seasons since. Central Arkansas played some close games against better FCS competition, but won't fare quite as well against the Rebels.

10. Tulsa When: Sept. 10 Where: Oxford What to expect: Tulsa has been an up and down program since Philip Montgomery took over and is coming off a 7-6 campaign and a fifth-place finish in the AAC. It's not going to beat any real good teams, and won't beat Ole Miss, but did play some quality competition close a year ago, losing by five to Oklahoma State and by eight to eventual College Football Playoff semifinalist Cincinnati.

9. Vanderbilt When: Oct. 8 Where: Nashville What to expect: This offense accounted for just under 16 points per game a year ago and this defense allowed almost 40 points each time out against SEC opposition, against which Vandy is 0 for 8 under Clark Lea. Now the Commodores come into this season after losing two key contributors to the transfer portal. Vanderbilt hasn't won a game in this conference since Oct. 19, 2019 when it beat Missouri by seven.

8. Georgia Tech When: Sept. 17 Where: Atlanta What to expect: Tech lost two offensive pieces in quarterback Jordan Yates, who transferred out, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who left for Alabama. Head coach Geoff Collins needs to give a jolt to an offense that, even with those players on the field, placed third-worst in the ACC at 24 points per game. The Jackets were the second-worst defense in the ACC last season, and the unit brings back just two starters this fall.

7. Auburn When: Oct. 15 Where: Oxford What to expect: Ole Miss has dropped the last six in this rivalry, but last season was the first time since 2015 that the Rebels were ranked at the time. A solid defense that allowed about three TDs per game loses some playmakers, and Auburn's receiver room will have to be developed, not to mention a major decision at quarterback. Quite the laundry list for an already embattled head coach in Bryan Harsin. This is the last game before Ole Miss plays three of the next four on the road (the home game is against Alabama).

6. LSU When: Oct. 22 Where: Baton Rouge What to expect: Ole Miss has taken just five Magnolia Bowls this century, including last season's edition, by two touchdowns. LSU is anything but a sure thing coming in under first-year coach Brian Kelly, who has recruited well enough his first time out and scored some important transfer players, including quarterback Jayden Daniels. But there's still a lot of work to do rebuilding this secondary, offensive line, and the QB position itself.

5. Mississippi State When: Nov. 24 Where: Oxford What to expect: The end of football season in Mississippi means it's Egg Bowl time and this year's edition promises to be close. Mike Leach's Bulldogs came away with three statement wins against ranked SEC opponents last year (Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Auburn), and he has pieces coming back on offense that should be able to replicate their 2021 production while this defense — 4th in the SEC last season — brings back eight starters.

4. Arkansas When: Nov. 19 Where: Fayetteville What to expect: Arkansas surprised the SEC last season by winning nine games after years of living in the conference's basement. KJ Jefferson returns at quarterback, and while he won't have receiver Treylon Burks, he does get Oklahoma transfer wideout Jadon Hazelwood. Four starters return on the Hogs' defense, but one of them is last year's All-SEC linebacker Bumper Pool. This game comes after dates against A&M and Alabama and going into the Egg Bowl. A four game losing skid to end the year is a possibility for the Rebels if they're not careful.

3. Kentucky When: Oct. 1 Where: Oxford What to expect: A good showing in the SEC opener can help fortify a solid start for Ole Miss, which can conceivably start 3-0 in conference. Kentucky, a 10-win team a year ago that beat LSU and Florida, returns quarterback Will Levis, a 2,800-yard passer with 24 TDs last year, in addition to lead rusher Chris Rodriguez, who ran for 1,379 yards and nine scores (and over 100 yards in all but three games). But gone is Wan'Dale Robinson at receiver, three O-line starters, and six defensive contributors.

2. Texas A&M When: Oct. 29 Where: College Station What to expect: Jimbo Fisher has recruited this program into College Football Playoff contention, but it can still get beat on any given Saturday. Last season was proof of that, as the Aggies both beat No. 1 Alabama but still lost four other SEC West games, including at Ole Miss by 10 last November. Accounting for offseason moves on and off these rosters, though, A&M could have the advantage this time.