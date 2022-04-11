ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life and Style Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘So Happy’ That Ex Scott Disick Is Dating Rebecca Donaldson

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 1 day ago

Scott Disick 's new girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson has his ex Kourtney Kardashian 's stamp of approval, a source tells Life and Style exclusively. “Kourtney is so happy that Scott is finally dating someone closer to his age," the insider reveals about Scott, 38, and Rebecca, 27.

"She feels like Rebecca, being in her late 20s, is ideal for Scott because his history with dating teenagers never ever seems to end well," the source adds, referring to Scott's last two girlfriends, Sofia Richie and Amelia Gray Hamlin . Both ladies were 19 years old when they embarked on romances with the much-older Talentless founder.

A Breakdown of Scott Disick's Complicated Dating History

Kourtney is also happy that a more mature woman will be around the three children she shares with Scott when the kids are with their dad. "It makes her feel good to know that Rebecca is around the kids instead of someone in their teens," the source reveals. The former couple are parents to sons Mason , 12, and Reign , 7, and daughter Penelope , 9.

It was awkward when Scott was dating Amelia, as she was 19-years his junior and far closer in age to her boyfriend's son Mason. "Of course, the kids’ nannies are always with them too, but Kourtney was never really into the idea of someone just 6-ish years older than Mason taking on a parenting role with the kids when with Scott!" the source shares.

"Kourtney keeps joking to friends, 'Scott’s finally dating a grownup!' and she truly couldn’t be happier for him. She wants him to be happy because a happy Scott means it's easier for her to deal with him as a coparent," the insider reveals.

Just His Type! Meet Scott Disick's Rumored Girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson

While Scott and Rebecca just started taking their romance public, he took the major step of making their relationship red carpet official , bringing her to The Kardashians on Hulu Hollywood premiere on April 7. The pair smiled and posed for photographers, looking so happy together.

"Rebecca is lovely and funny and fun to be around and is looking for something a little more serious with Scott," the source explains, adding, "She isn’t in L.A. full-time though so maybe that will change soon. Kourtney is just really happy they met and get along so well.”

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Scott Disick Brings New Girlfriend to 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Scott Disick and his new girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, made their red carpet debut on Thursday. The couple held hands on the red carpet at the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California. Scott, 38, and Rebecca, 27, have recently been spotted out together, but this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Parenting#Reign Disick#Celebrities
Page Six

Pete Davidson, Travis Barker attend Scott Disick’s son Reign’s baseball game

From “boyz night” to baseball. Pete Davidson was spotted spending some quality time with Scott Disick and Travis Barker at Disick’s son Reign’s baseball game. An anonymous fan sent two photos to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi Sunday of herself and another girl with Davidson, Disick and Barker near a playground in California. “Met Pete, Scott, Travis, and the kids at my brother’s baseball game,” the fan wrote. Deuxmoi then clarified to its 1.4 million followers, “It was Reign’s game.” Davidson, 28, smiled in one photo while wearing black sunglasses, a white T-shirt, an unbuttoned flannel shirt and dark pants. He posed with Disick, 38, who...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Travis Barker Tries to Be ‘Cordial’ With Scott Disick for Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids: He Wouldn’t Want to Cause ‘Drama’

No beef. Travis Barker isn't interested in feuding with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, especially when it comes to the former couple's kids. “Travis is cordial with Scott,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He doesn’t go around trash-talking [Scott] and would never be caught publicly dissing him because of Travis’ relationship with the kids.” […]
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker ‘spent just $800’ on Las Vegas wedding including extra fee for Elvis impersonator

KOURTNEY Kardashian and Travis Barker spent just $800 on their shotgun Las Vegas wedding after the Grammys - including an extra fee for an Elvis impersonator. Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, exchanged vows at 1:45am on Monday night at the One Love Wedding Chapel, which opened its doors to The Sun only hours after the couple said "I do."
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kris Jenner Hints Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony Was Filmed: ‘Make It Worth the Wait’

Always keeping up! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have surprised people with their Las Vegas wedding — but Kris Jenner teased that cameras may have been rolling during the special moment. "We make it worth the wait," Jenner, 66, hinted during an interview with E! News on Thursday, April 7, noting that she "did […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy