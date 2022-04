Click here to read the full article. A recent report from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) shows how the arts industry was disproportionately affected by the coronavirus when compared to the overall U.S. economy. According to the report, the arts industry shrank at nearly twice the rate of the country’s GDP between 2019 and 2020. Amid the rise of the highly contagious virus, museums, galleries, and entertainment venues were shuttered nationwide, leaving almost 1.4 million arts workers unemployed. The industry has regained strength, the NEA reports, but it has not yet reached pre-pandemic...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 22 DAYS AGO