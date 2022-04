Just about everyone in East Texas has heard of the Legendary Joe Mack Roy, also known as Pop from Pop Watch, and his darling wife Nan. They really are celebrities in East Texas and beyond having built a gigantic following online with the Pop Watch social media channels. But the reason that people seem to love Pop and Nan so much is because they are remarkable people and building statues of these legends could really bring lots of tourist dollars to their hometown of Longview, Texas.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO