Seattle is planning to get more than one year from one of the key parts of its blockbuster offseason trade. The Seahawks have picked up the fifth-year option on tight end Noah Fant's rookie contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. With the option, Seattle has Fant under contract through the 2023 season. Fant is the first player in Seahawks history to have his fifth-year option picked up by Seattle.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO