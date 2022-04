Winners to be announced live on KATU on April 23 at 7 p.m. Katherine, from Lincoln High School finished the season with an all-American time on her way to becoming the 100-meter Breaststroke Champion, while finishing second, third, and fourth in the 200-meter Individual Medley, 200-yard Freestyle Relay, and 400-yard Freestyle Relay respectively. All of that making her the number one swimmer in Oregon for 2022.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO