Environment

Historic late-season snowstorm to bring more snow

AccuWeather
 4 days ago

© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc. "AccuWeather"...

www.accuweather.com

Bring Me The News

Snow squalls possible in the Twin Cities Thursday

There could be brief, intense snow showers known as snow squalls in the Twin Cities on Thursday. Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard says conditions for snow squalls are favorable as a cold upper-level low has brought with it very cold air aloft, which generates instability. "Think of the mix of spring sunshine...
ENVIRONMENT
KGET

Weekend storm brings snow to China Peak

(KGET) — A storm bringing rain to much of Kern County dropped snow at China Peak Ski Resort. Management at the resort shared video with 17 News of snowfall at the resort. Staff says they have plenty of snow to ski until Easter Sunday on April 17. A few more inches of snow were expected […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Nevada Appeal

Storm bringing winds, possible snow to Carson City

A storm forecast to arrive Saturday with gusty winds and precipitation will also drop temperatures, but not for long, according to the National Weather Service. “A fast-moving storm system will move across the region this weekend, bringing breezy winds with chances for rain and snow Saturday into Saturday evening, followed by chilly conditions with brisk northwest to north winds Sunday,” the NWS said in a special weather statement posted.
CARSON CITY, NV
Weather
Environment
Trademarks
AccuWeather

Late-season storms in the West to put a dent in massive rainfall deficits

The last few months of the wet season across much of the West, especially from southern Oregon down through California, have been very disappointing after a promising start. Some of the biggest deficits are across southwestern Oregon and Northern California, where only 25-40% of normal rainfall has been recorded since the start of the year. In Crescent City, California, that deficit is over 23 inches. Later in the month, we'll take a closer look at how the West has done overall in the wet season. A preview: outside of western Washington and northwestern Oregon, it's been dry.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Gulf Coast and Southeast to face thunderstorms, tornados

Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week. Critical fire danger...
ENVIRONMENT
8 News Now

Hazardous gusty winds will be howling

Batten down the hatches today, and prepare for some of our strongest winds of the season! Strong, gusty, southwest winds are on the way today as a very chilly Pacific storm hits the northwest with rain and snow, while winds and cooler air will plow into the desert. Blowing dust, power outages, and strong crosswinds […]
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Bitter cold to persist in wake of massive blizzard in north-central US

Winterlike weather will remain in place over much of the north-central United States due to the after-effects of a powerful storm that was responsible for heavy snow, high winds and blizzard conditions this week. A burst of frigid air is expected to challenge record lows and may persist long after the blizzard departs, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

