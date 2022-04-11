Utilities Department plans force main improvements

Two women-led journalism organizations in Detroit — Outlier Media and Detour Detroit — are combining under the Outlier umbrella, the companies announced Tuesday. Outlier Media, founded in 2016 by Sarah Alvarez, treats information as a key tenet of journalism and texts with residents about local issues like evictions and health, “to hold landlords, municipal government, and elected officials accountable for longstanding problems.” Outlier also teamed up with City Bureau to launch a Documenters program for Detroit, training and paying people to make information from public meetings actually public.

DETROIT, MI ・ 28 DAYS AGO