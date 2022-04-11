ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Which Playoff Contenders Are Real and Fake? Plus, Play-In Tournament Preview.

By Logan Murdock
The Ringer
 3 days ago

On the eve of the NBA Play-In Tournament, Logan and Raja discuss...

www.theringer.com

The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
NBC Sports

Payton not sure GP2 will be able to return to Warriors next season

Gary Payton II has played his way into a significant pay raise this offseason. After signing with the Warriors before training camp and earning the 15th and final roster spot heading into the 2021-22 season, Payton's defense and energy off the bench have proven to be integral factors in Golden State's second unit.
NBA
The Game Haus

LPL 2022 Spring Playoffs Preview

The LPL 2022 Spring Playoffs are finally here. After months of hard work, the ten teams that will continue their road to MSI have secured their playoff spot. EDG, Bilibili Gaming, Rare Atom and FunPlus Phoenix will play in the first round. Top Esports and Weibo Gaming will start in the second round. LNG and JD Gaming will begin in the third round. From these eight teams, only two will go on to face Victory Five or Royal Never Give Up, in the fourth round of playoffs. That is when double elimination comes into play. The following image is a chart that maps the entire gauntlet ahead.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raja Bell Producers
The Ringer

How the Chosen One Unknowingly Mentored His Future Rival

For decades, the NBA has been a star’s league. But even among the stars, there’s an exclusive club. Russell and Dr. J. Bird and Magic. Jordan. Kobe. They’re all part of a select group that paved the way for the NBA superstar of today. And in Icons Club: The Evolution of the NBA Superstar, Hall of Fame reporter Jackie MacMullan explains how some even shared secrets with each other along the way.
NBA
The Spun

Bubba Watson Rumors Are Swirling: Golf World Reacts

The golf world is speculating about Bubba Watson’s future with the PGA Tour. Earlier this week, a report indicated that Watson could be among the players who join the new Greg Norman-led Saudi League. The PGA Tour has pushed back hard on the Saudi League, which is rumored to...
GOLF
The Spun

Presidents Cup Team Makes Decision On Tiger Woods

14 months after the car crash, no one could’ve imagined Tiger Woods could compete in the Masters again, let alone make the cut. Except, he’s Tiger Woods. And now the 15-time major champion has a chance to play in the Presidents Cup as well. With captain Davis Love III extending Woods an invitation to have any role he wants this fall.
GOLF
The Ringer

Regular Season Wrapped, Play-in Preview, and Who’s Your MVP?

Verno and KOC go over the final NBA regular-season standings and gear up for the play-in tournament. The Celtics finished the year as the 2-seed, but now face the toughest possible route to the Finals (08:47). The Clippers have remained competitive all season despite being without their best players and now are in position to make some noise (16:32). The guys also discuss the timing of Woj’s tweet, in which he reported Frank Vogel’s firing just minutes after the Lakers’ last game (36:09). Lastly, KOC shares his ballots and Verno gives his predictions for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, and the rest of the regular-season awards (44:52).
BOSTON, MA
The Ringer

Ant Man Arrives, Towns Tumbles, Nets-Celts, and “Now What?” Round 1 Disaster Scenarios

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin O’Connor and Wosny Lambre to discuss the Nets’ win over the Cavaliers and the Timberwolves’ win over the Clippers in the NBA play-in tournament. Then Bill and Kevin discuss the Lakers’ disappointing season, head coach Frank Vogel being fired, what to do with Russell Westbrook’s contract, LeBron James’s future, what certain teams may do if they face a first-round exit from the playoffs, and more!
NBA
The Ringer

MLB Card Overreactions, NBA Playoff Preview, and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse overreact to some strong opening weekend performances from MLB players whose cards they think are worth buying (4:55) before previewing the upcoming NBA play-in tournament games and the first round (20:40). Then, Jesse debuts a segment called What’s Up With That? (36:55) right before Mike shares some of his pics from his phone for the week (54:00). Next they go over the releases for the week and answer some mailbag questions (1:00:02).
NBA
The Ringer

Scott Van Pelt on Tiger, Why He Still Loves Kevin Durant, and Potential Hobbies. Plus, an NBA Playoff Team Draft.

Ryen opens with some NBA observations before the playoffs begin, including a potential Celtics-Nets matchup, Luka’s injury concern, and which teams might blow it up if things go bad (0:37). Then, he chats with his old friend Scott Van Pelt about Tiger and the Masters, his love for Kevin Durant, an NBA playoff team draft, and why SVP needs a hobby (22:52). Finally, he closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:03:35).
NBA
FOX Sports

Pat Beverley leads Timberwolves to their first playoffs since 2018 I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Minnesota has found itself in the playoffs after Patrick Beverley led the Timberwolves to a win over his former team the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in. What followed was a raucous display of emotion and celebration from Beverley, and Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes share their thoughts on Beverley's win, and how they expect the Timberwolves to perform against Ja Morant's Memphis Grizzlies.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Ringer

Recapping Episode 6 of ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’

Bill Simmons, Wosny Lambre, and Chris Ryan recap Episode 6 of HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. They discuss what they like about the show so far, John C. Reilly’s portrayal of Dr. Jerry Buss, the authentic locker room talk, and more. Hosts: Bill Simmons,...
NBA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shares Hot Take On WNBA Draft Eligibility: "Why The Hell Do Those Young Ladies Have To Stay In School For 4 Years Before Being Able To Go Pro?"

With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
BASKETBALL
Daily Record

Revisiting each Warriors-Nuggets matchup from this season

It’s been three years since the Warriors were last in the playoffs. That probably feels like a long time, given their five straight trips to the NBA Finals right before missing the playoffs in 2020 and losing in the play-in tournament in 2021. But even just a decade ago,...
NBA

