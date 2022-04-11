Which Playoff Contenders Are Real and Fake? Plus, Play-In Tournament Preview.

The LPL 2022 Spring Playoffs are finally here. After months of hard work, the ten teams that will continue their road to MSI have secured their playoff spot. EDG, Bilibili Gaming, Rare Atom and FunPlus Phoenix will play in the first round. Top Esports and Weibo Gaming will start in the second round. LNG and JD Gaming will begin in the third round. From these eight teams, only two will go on to face Victory Five or Royal Never Give Up, in the fourth round of playoffs. That is when double elimination comes into play. The following image is a chart that maps the entire gauntlet ahead.
