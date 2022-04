Former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops is returning to the sidelines in 2023 as one of eight head coaches in the newest iteration of the XFL. Led by Dany Garcia and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the league will restart in 2023 with eight teams and, as he was in 2020, Stoops will be the head coach of one of those eight teams. Joining Stoops as head coaches will be Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Rod Woodson, Jim Haslett, Anthony Becht, Reggie Barlow and Terrell Buckley.

