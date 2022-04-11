ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody Rhodes Reveals When He Knew It Was Time To Leave AEW

Cover picture for the articleWWE Superstar Cody Rhodes knew when it was time to leave All Elite Wrestling. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Cody said he looked at his wife Brandi at the Loews Hotel in Rosemont, IL by the Allstate Arena and told her that it was time to move...

PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On His Current Status With AEW

It was recently reported that AEW picked up Brian Cage’s option year on his contract. During an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast, Cage commented on his status with the company:. “There is a plan. I guess that’s about as much as I can throw around out there. We’ll...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Brandi Rhodes Reportedly Had “Productive Conversations” During WrestleMania Weekend

Brandi Rhodes was backstage with Cody Rhodes for her husband’s triumphant WWE comeback at WrestleMania 38. According to Fightful Select, although Brandi hasn’t initially been brought in with Cody on WWE TV, she had “many productive conversations” with several influential names on WrestleMania weekend. It was also noted that Brandi has been working on her unscripted content and has continued training in the ring.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

The Undertaker On Bray Wyatt Possibly Returning To WWE

Out of all the names WWE has released over the last few years Bray Wyatt was definitely one of the most shocking departures. The former Universal Champion was released from WWE last year and he has yet to resurface in the world of professional wrestling. The Undertaker previously faced Bray...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Camera Caught Referee Bill Kennedy's Reaction At A Woman Who Walked In Front Of The Camera: "What Y'all Think The First Word Was That Went Through His Mind?"

There are times in an NBA game when hilarious things unintentionally happen. That's just part of the game, and fans often enjoy those things happening. One of those moments occurred during the recent Utah Jazz - Portland Trail Blazers game. The NBA's camera has recently caught referee Bill Kennedy staring...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

WWE Raw live results: Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan hosts tonight's edition of Raw. Cody Rhodes faces off against The Miz on tonight's show. It will be Rhodes’ first televised match on Raw in six years. After making his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and defeating Seth Rollins, Rhodes made it...
DETROIT, MI
SPORTbible

Megan Rapinoe Threatens Legal Action Against Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Over Logo

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been threatened with legal action by Megan Rapinoe after she found alleged similarities between TogetherXR’s branding and the new XFL logo. The 36-year-old USA international believes the new branding for XFL – the American Football League that Johnson recently bought from WWE chairman Vince McMahon – is too similar to TogetherXR's logo.
FOOTBALL
411mania.com

The Undertaker Wants Bray Wyatt To Stay In Wrestling Business

The Undertaker is aware that Bray Wyatt remains a free agent and he hopes that changes soon. Wyatt was released from his WWE contract back in July 2021. During the Superstore Axxess during WrestleMania Weekend, The Undertaker said he hopes to see Wyatt wrestle for someone again (h/t Wrestling Inc).
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight: Cody Rhodes In Action, Top SmackDown Stars, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan with the latest build for WrestleMania Backlash. RAW will be headlined by Cody Rhodes’ first RAW TV match in six years as he faces The Miz. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will also be on the line tonight, while Veer Mahaan will make his official in-ring re-debut as he faces Rey Mysterio.
DETROIT, MI
PWMania

WWE Announces Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins II

WWE has announced a big WrestleMania 38 rematch for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. WrestleMania Backlash will feature Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins II. This will be a rematch from Rhodes’ return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, which saw him defeat Rollins in singles action. This week’s...
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (4/11/22): Cody Rhodes Faces The Miz, Omos Joins MVP’s VIP Lounge + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (4/11/22)!. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and filling in for Corey Graves, WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry 'The King' Lawler welcome us to tonight's show which emanates from Detroit, Michigan. The Miz makes his way down to the ring and it's time for Miz TV. Miz says it'll be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes can lift himself a level above what he did at WrestleMania when he beat Seth Rollins...and that's beat him, tonight. The crowd cheers, Miz tells them their opinion doesn't matter because they cheer for the Lions and Miz welcomes Cody out and 'The American Nightmare' makes his way down to the ring. Miz asks Cody if he's trying to upstage him by using all of the company's pyro budget and making a 45-minute entrance. Cody says it's been a long-time coming that he's been in front of a crowd like this. Cody interuppts Miz and tells the crowd to keep cheering. Miz is finally able to get a word in and asks Cody about his promo from last week's show, saying he wants to make his father Dusty proud. Miz says the reality is, if it weren't for his family name, he would just be a plumber. Cody says Miz's joke was clever and tells Miz that it'd be good to be a plumber right about now because Miz is full of...and stops himself but asks the crowd if they knew what he meant, to which they chant 'yes!'. Cody says Miz hasn't changed since he last saw him and calls him 'reliable Mike'. Cody asks Miz if he still looks the same and says he know has 'crystal clear clarity' on what he 'needs' to do and that's win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Miz says that Cody's good because if you beat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, you have to be good and that he's heard that Cody will fight Rollins again at Backlash, which doesn't fair well for Cody because Rollins is the architect. Miz tells Cody he doesn't like his chances at Backlash and ge also doesn't like his chances tonight. Miz tells the crowd when his hand goes up, their mouths go shut as they chant Cody's name. Miz says he single-handily beat Rey and Dominik Mysterio and then took out one of Hollywood's biggest stars in Logan Paul. Miz tells Cody that he knows where he's been for the past six years but this is HIS show and he doesn't get embarrassed in HIS show. Cody says he respects Miz and his accomplishments and he thinks all of this hostility is because Miz is threatened by him. Cody says he has no issues with Rollins and if he wants a rematch at Backlash, he's more than happy to oblige but Miz is starting to make it personal and while he's 'enjoyed' their chat, he's looking forward to his first match on Monday Night RAW in six years. Cody says 'let the best man win'. Cody drops the mic and his music hits, Miz goes for the cheap shot but Cody's ready for it and dumps Miz out of the ring. Miz retreats up the entrance ramp and commentary hypes up the rest of tonight's show and takes a look back at last Friday's episode of SmackDown where Roman Reigns said he wants Jimmy and Jey Uso to bring him the RAW Tag Team Titles. Dominik Mysterio makes his way down to the ring and head to a commercial break before his match against Veer Mahan.
DETROIT, MI
411mania.com

Adam Scherr Claims Tony Khan Has Forbid AEW Talent From Working CYN Shows

Adam Scherr has turned his ire on Tony Khan, alleging that the AEW president has “blackballed” roster from working Control Your Narrative shows. As you can see via the tweet below, Scherr respopnded to a fan on Instagram who was commenting on Khan’s assertion that many anti-AEW Twitter accounts are bots, writing:
WWE
Fightful

Ring Of Honor Roster Updated For 2022, With AEW Talent

ROH is under new ownership, with Tony Khan taking control of the company. The situation regarding the roster is an interesting one, as we've learned many wrestlers are signed to All Elite Wrestling, but performing for ROH. There are also wrestlers that aren't signed to AEW, but hold titles in the company, who will also be listed here. As we gain more information on who is a part of what roster, we'll update this.
WWE
411mania.com

Cody Rhodes on the Reception He Received Backstage for His WWE Return

– Newly returned WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to discuss his WWE return, the reception he received backstage, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Cody Rhodes on the reception he received backstage: “I got the chance, after the match, I got to...
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Update on Cody Rhodes in WWE, Internal Roster Listings

– PWInsider reports that newly returned WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is internally listed as the No. 2 babyface for the Raw roster by WWE. At the moment, Cody Rhodes is seen as second to only Bobby Lashley, with AJ Styles at No. 3. Additionally, while Roman Reigns is the undisputed...
WWE
411mania.com

Nyla Rose on Vickie Guerrero Being a Huge Backstage Asset in AEW

– During an interview with AEW star Nyla Rose on today’s episode of the Battleground Podcast, the former AEW Women’s World Champion discussed Vickie Guerrero being an MVP for the AEW women’s locker room. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Nyla Rose on Vickie Guerrero: “Honestly, Vickie...
COMBAT SPORTS

