Spiro announced Kyle Fowler, a former state champion athlete at the school who has also been a past assistant for the program, as its next football coach Monday. "The reality of the situation is Mr. Fowler has always been a 'Spiro Bulldog,' graduated from here," Spiro Public Schools Superintendent Richard Haynes said. "Matter of fact, I had the pleasure of coaching with him in ’96, ’97 and ’98 here, when we had a good run for the state championship for two out of those three years.

SPIRO, OK ・ 18 HOURS AGO