Where is Baltimore’s Gayborhood?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nestled in the hills of a North Baltimore neighborhood is the massive property of the Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital. The hospital is a literal lifeline for children, and representatives say the team there cares for an estimated 8,500 children every year. “Today what we deal with are children who have rehab needs that could be from surgery or from trauma,” president and CEO Sheldon Stein said. If not for the hospital, Stein said these children would likely leave an acute care hospital prematurely or without the resources they need to stay home and get better. “Perhaps getting sicker and winding up...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 DAYS AGO