Where is Baltimore’s Gayborhood?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Traveling back in time: it’s 1910 in Baltimore, and construction is underway on what would soon become a bustling transportation hub. Penn Station was then called Union Station and it was built for the Pennsylvania Railroad.
Over time, Baltimore had multiple railroad stations serving different lines, but when cars came into the picture, some of the private railways closed.
Penn station, though, remained, and quickly became one of the busiest train stations in the country.
History is written all over its walls, but a lot of it you can’t even see.
Most people haven’t been upstairs to the second floor of...
