Where is Baltimore’s Gayborhood?

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood has been the epicenter of the city’s gay community for...

Baltimore's St. Patrick's Day Parade celebrates 60th year

Baltimore held its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade over the weekend. The parade is celebrating its 60th year and it featured celebrations of Irish culture and music. Police officers and even pets got the opportunity to walk in the parade. Spectators said it's something they looked forward to this year,...
Brave Beginning: Exploring The Roots Of Baltimore’s Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nestled in the hills of a North Baltimore neighborhood is the massive property of the Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital. The hospital is a literal lifeline for children, and representatives say the team there cares for an estimated 8,500 children every year. “Today what we deal with are children who have rehab needs that could be from surgery or from trauma,” president and CEO Sheldon Stein said.  If not for the hospital, Stein said these children would likely leave an acute care hospital prematurely or without the resources they need to stay home and get better. “Perhaps getting sicker and winding up...
Then & Now: The Past, Present & Future Of Baltimore’s Penn Station

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Traveling back in time: it’s 1910 in Baltimore, and construction is underway on what would soon become a bustling transportation hub. Penn Station was then called Union Station and it was built for the Pennsylvania Railroad. Over time, Baltimore had multiple railroad stations serving different lines, but when cars came into the picture, some of the private railways closed. Penn station, though, remained, and quickly became one of the busiest train stations in the country. History is written all over its walls, but a lot of it you can’t even see. Most people haven’t been upstairs to the second floor of...
Hogan announces major manufacturer coming to Baltimore

(The Center Square) – A $350 million workforce investment is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The governor announced that United Safety Technology Inc. has made plans for a $350 million medical supply production facility that is expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs. The company will produce nitrile gloves, which were in heavy demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hogan endorses Kelly Schulz for governor of Maryland

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has endorsed Kelly Schulz to be the state’s next governor. Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed her Tuesday in Annapolis. Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination in a primary against three other candidates. Hogan is a popular two-term Republican in a state where registered...
$16,000 reward offered for information on murder of Baltimore man

BALTIMORE, MD—A reward of up to $16,000 is being offered for information on the murder of a Baltimore man. At around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 18-year-old Kwalin Ray was shot and killed in the 1500-block of East 28th Street. Tips may be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP or online at http://metrocrimestoppers.org. Metro Crime Stoppers … Continue reading "$16,000 reward offered for information on murder of Baltimore man" The post $16,000 reward offered for information on murder of Baltimore man appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R-Harford and Baltimore County) sent a letter to Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday urging him to send relief payments of $500 – $1,000 to Maryland taxpayers. Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced revenue estimates creating a record-high $7 billion surplus.  “With huge and growing surpluses in the Maryland state budget, I continue […] The post Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Former Maryland legislator, NAACP leader Burns dies at 81

The Rev. Emmett C. Burns Jr., a civil rights leader in Maryland who also served in the General Assembly for 20 years, has died at age 81. Del. Benjamin Brooks Sr., who succeeded Burns in the legislature, told The Baltimore Sun that Burns died Thursday at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore from complications of a fall.
Four of the Best Areas in Maryland to Retire In

Maryland is one of the more diverse states in the U.S, which makes it a prime location for retirees. There are plenty of relaxed areas with tons of activities for you to enjoy in each one. However, you might not know where to go as the number of possibilities can be overwhelming. Here are four of the best areas in Maryland to retire in.
Maryland 'ghost gun' ban to become law, Hogan won't sign

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired in October 2019. A Maryland measure to ban guns without serial numbers will go into effect without Gov. Larry Hogan’s signature. The Republican governor made the announcement Friday on the first of more than three dozen bills he...
The richest person in Maryland

I have been writing a popular series looking at the richest person in various cities and states across the United States, and today it is time to look at Maryland. When Forbes released its annual list of billionaires this week, there was a change at the top of Maryland's billionaire list.
Body found in vacant home in Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood

A body was found in a vacant home in Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood, police say. Baltimore Police spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy said officers were called to the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday for a report of human remains inside a home. The remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s office, Fennoy said. No identity or cause of death was available. Baltimore officials announced just ...
