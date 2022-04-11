ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Cheryl Burke Has Said About Her Personal Healing Journey Amid Matthew Lawrence Split: ‘Feeling Where the Trauma Is Being Held’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Figuring out her future. Amid her split from Matthew Lawrence , Cheryl Burke has gotten honest about the steps she is taking to work on herself.

Burke originally sparked romance rumors with the Brotherly Love alum after his older brother, Joey Lawrence , was a contestant on season 3 of Dancing With the Stars . The couple dated from 2007 to 2008 before giving their romance another try in 2017.

After nearly three years of marriage, Us Weekly confirmed that Burke filed for divorce from Lawrence in February 2022 . According to legal documents obtained by Us , the professional dancer listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and included January 7 as their date of separation.

The ABC personality addressed the major life change that same month , writing via Instagram, "I know I have always said I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there really isn't an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending. I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you've given me."

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the former couple's divorce “was not about kids," adding, "Cheryl's taking this time to focus on next steps and focus on her mental health."

Matthew, who has not commented on the split publicly , previously discussed the pair's plans to become parents. "We're just waiting to see what happens because I think we were going to move, we were going to start that next journey," he told Us in April 2020. "But everything's a little bit on pause right now. When this starts to clear out, I think we'll have a better view or understanding."

The Melissa & Joey alum also noted how "constant communication" helped make his marriage work. "When you stop that communication and when you don't try every day is when things start to slowly fall apart," the Pennsylvania native added. "I think that's really important."

Scroll down for everything Burke has said about the next chapter in her life:

