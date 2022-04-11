ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuit by former UO player Doug Brenner goes to court

 4 days ago
MONDAY, APRIL 11

Brenner lawsuit — Former Oregon offensive lineman Doug Brenner, who played at Jesuit High, sees his lawsuit against the NCAA, University of Oregon and former coach Willie Taggart go to court in Eugene this week.

He and two other players were hospitalized in January 2017, shortly after Taggart's hiring, following intense workouts administered by former strength and conditioning coach Irele Oderinde, who's also named in the suit.

Brenner and teammates Cam McCormick, a tight end, and Sam Poutasi, an offensive lineman, were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis (or "rhabdo"), which occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases proteins and electrolytes into the blood. It can result in heart and kidney conditions, disability and even death.

Brenner has said that he has sustained lifelong injuries. He's suing the NCAA and other defendants for more than $100 million, including punitive damages.

He's represented by Portland firm Kafoury & McDougal.

ESPN.com has a good report on the lawsuit at www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/33716661/former-oregon-ducks-ol-doug-brenner-adds-100m-damages-claim-lawsuit-ncaa.

Chara honored —

For the third time, Portland Timbers midfielder Yimmi Chara has been named to the MLS Team of the Week.

He scored a goal and notched an assist in the Timbers' 3-2 win at Vancouver. He now has three goals and three assists in seven games.

The Timbers play next at Houston Dynamo FC, 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16.

Escobar honored — Oregon State's Kiki Escobar has earned the Pac-12 freshman of the week honor for softball for a third time.

The Beavers (31-9, 7-5 Pac-12) won a series at Arizona for the first time since 2013.

She reached base in all three games and produced five hits with a double, first career home run and a pair of RBIs.

Escobar leads the Pac-12 in hits with 58, which is tied for fourth in the country.

The Beavers play at Washington next, Thursday-Saturday.

