Opinion: Bike park suit detracts from quality of place, workforce goals

BOSTON (CBS) – Downtown Boston will be busy Wednesday with free food, entertainment and giveaways. The Boston Blooms Block Party will stretch from South Station to Downtown Crossing from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to welcome everybody back to downtown Boston, from workers returning to offices to shoppers and tourists visiting the city. The streets will be lined with flowers, balloons and art and there will be free coffee, food trucks, live music, plant giveaways, lawn games, and a pop-up beer garden. “The city turned to us and said, look, we want to revitalize, we want to reinvigorate. We want to make sure that all your businesses get attention. So how can we do that best? And they have a multi-pronged approach which starts with this block party today. And I think that a lot of people were hurting during the pandemic and we want to remind people that Downtown Boston is here. It’s clean, safe, welcoming and we’re inviting people back. And we’re having a great party today,” George Comeau of the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District told WBZ-TV. For more information, visit the city’s website.

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO