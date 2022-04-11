ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

How Warner Bros. Discovery Might Further Streaming as New Media Giant

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AiNyU_0f69v9W800

Seth Schachner, a digital business executive and the managing director of the consultancy Strat Americas, joined Closing Bell to talk all about the mega-merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, combining to form Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD), and what it means for the streaming space going forward. “I think unlike some of the other mergers that you've seen out there. I think this one has actually got a real chance to be successful and to really further the cause of streaming," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Miami's Crypto Craze on Full Display at Bitcoin Conference

Thousands of cryptocurrency enthusiasts are gathering in Miami as the city builds its reputation as one of the key locations to develop the blockchain technology despite its underdog status. Dozens of companies are using the Bitcoin 2022 conference running Wednesday through Saturday as a venue to network, pitch ideas and...
MIAMI, FL
Cheddar News

What's to Come With Inflation Hitting a 40-Year High in March

Beth Ann Bovino, the U.S. chief economist at S&P Global Ratings, joined Cheddar to break down the March CPI data and outline the bright spots of consumer spending amid rising costs. She noted that with consumers switching more to services coming out of quarantine rather than purchasing goods, it could create a lessening of demand that will help reduce inflationary pressures going forward, but the Fed will still have to move aggressively. "We expect now that the Fed is going to raise rates about 6 to 7 times — a 50-point basis hike is basically baked in the cake right now," Bovino said. "Could there be a second 50-point basis? Certainly, we wouldn't be surprised."
BUSINESS
Deadline

Endeavor Chief Ari Emanuel “Not Nervous” That Warner Bros Discovery Could Pump Brakes In Streaming: “Everyone Else Is Spending”

Click here to read the full article. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, who has long espoused the benefits of streaming’s boom times, said he’s “not nervous” about Warner Bros Discovery possibly pumping the brakes as it looks to take on Netflix and Disney. Discovery chief David Zaslav, as Emanuel was reminded during Endeavor’s fourth-quarter earnings call, recently declared the company doesn’t want to “win the spending war” in streaming. That line, amplified by Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels this week at an investor conference, prompted a lot of head-nods among those on Wall Street who view streaming as a hugely expensive, risky business. “I’m...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Media#Strat Americas#Closing Bell#Warnermedia
The Hollywood Reporter

AT&T Names Warner Bros. Discovery Board Appointees, Including Ex-BET Chief Debra Lee

Telecom giant AT&T has named its seven board directors for Warner Bros. Discovery, a key step as its spins off WarnerMedia to merge with Discovery. The seven directors chosen by AT&T — with Discovery Inc. set to appoint six directors of its own to the new company’s board — include former BET Networks chair and CEO Debra L. Lee, and former global CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers International, Samuel A. Di Piazza, Jr., who will serve as chairman in the Warner Bros. Discovery boardroom.More from The Hollywood ReporterDiscovery CEO David Zaslav's 2021 Pay Package Soars to $246M Ahead of WarnerMedia MergerAT&T Chose WarnerMedia...
BUSINESS
NewsTimes

AT&T Names Samuel Di Piazza Chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery

Samuel Di Piazza Jr. will serve as the chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery following the close of the deal to combine the two media companies, AT&T announced. Di Piazza, previously global CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers from 2002 until his retirement in 2009, spent 36 years working at PwC. He was among the seven board members of the combined WarnerMedia-Discovery that AT&T announced Tuesday. The Warner Bros. Discovery board of directors initially will comprise 13 members, seven appointed by AT&T and six by Discovery.
BUSINESS
Press Democrat

Warner Bros. Discovery board of directors draws criticism for lack of Latinos

AT&T and Discovery on Tuesday unveiled board members to oversee the soon-to-be Warner Bros. Discovery media company, immediately drawing criticism because the two companies failed to include a Latino board member. "By failing to bring Latino representation to the boardroom, Warner Bros. Discovery is not only missing a crucial opportunity...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
hypebeast.com

Nicolas Cage Reveals to Warner Bros. He Wants To Join 'The Batman' Sequel as Villain, Egghead

Nicolas Cage might just be entering into the world of DC Comics for his next career move. In a message to Warner Bros. executives, Cage told reporters at SXSW that he is interested in taking on the role of the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. While a sequel has yet to be announced, Cage is putting his hat in the ring, just in case. In the interview, Cage discussed the upcoming releasingstating, “We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as The Batman, which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet but I think he would be terrific.”
MOVIES
BGR.com

HBO Max vs Netflix: All the most exciting HBO Max 2022 releases

The Matrix 4 was finally released this past December and so many people were blown away. Neo was back in action and plenty more fan-favorite characters were also back for The Matrix: Resurrections. And the best part was the fact that the new Matrix movie opens the door for more exciting sequels. But there was also something else about the movie that was fantastic: it hit HBO Max on the very same day that premiered in theaters! That’s crazy, and it’s just one more reason that the HBO Max vs Netflix debate is heating up.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Chief Of War’: Jason Momoa To Star/Write Hawaiian Historical Series At Apple TV+

Jason Momoa is one of the more in-demand actors in Hollywood that have been able to juggle television series and film. With his Apple TV+ show “See,” appearing in multiple Netflix films like the upcoming fantasy film “Slumberland” from director Francis Lawrence, the supporting role in Denis Villeneuve‘s Oscar-winning epic “Dune,” and finishing up James Wan‘s “Aquaman” sequel in the United Kingdom, Momoa has been working non-stop for the last two years. And now, he’s looking to continue that established relationship with Apple and is taking a rather large creative role in a new project.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Amazon lands rights to catalogue of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes as MGM deal finalised

A catalogue of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes could be arriving on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service in the near future.On Thursday (17 March), Amazon finalised its landmark $8.6bn (£6.6bn) acquisition of Metro Goldwyn-Meyer (MGM).According to a statement put out by Amazon: “The storied, nearly century-old studio – with more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards – will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ work in delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers.”Two days previously, the EU’s antitrust regulator gave unconditional approval to the acquisition, stating that “MGM’s...
BUSINESS
People

The Batman Locks in HBO Max Premiere Date

The Batman is coming home soon. Now in theaters, Robert Pattinson's take on the DC Comics character will launch on HBO Max on Monday, April 18, and also will air on HBO on Saturday, April 23 at 8 PM ET, as reported by Deadline. Also starring Zoë Kravitz as Selina...
MOVIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Discovery, Inc. Announces Full Slate of Board Designees for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Board designees announced in anticipation of the Q2 closing of the Discovery, Inc. and WarnerMedia combination. Designees will bring deep media industry expertise, extensive qualifications, and diverse experience. Samuel A. Di Piazza to become Board Chair. NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’: Mark Molloy To Direct Next Installment For Netflix

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The long-gestating sequel to the hit comedy franchise Beverly Hills Cop looks to be gaining momentum as sources tell Deadline that up-and-coming director Mark Molloy has been set to direct Beverly Hills Cop 4. Eddie Murphy is expected to reprise his role of Axel Foley, with Netflix on board to distribute. Jerry Bruckheimer is back to produce. Molloy replaces directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who parted ways with project to focus on the Warner Bros pic Batgirl, which recently wrapped production and is set to bow on HBO Max. Insiders add...
MOVIES
The Independent

Amazon: IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee

Amazon announced Wednesday its free streaming service IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee.The new name will take effect on April 27, the company said in a news release. The retailer said the streaming service will also expand its original programming by 70% in 2022, with spinoffs of shows such as “Bosh: Legacy” and other series. It will also add more original movies. Amazon.com Inc. said the ad-supported service has tripled its monthly active users in the past two years and is expected to launch in Germany later this year. “We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with an...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy