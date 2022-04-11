Hillsboro police identify victim of Friday shooting
Hillsboro police have identified the man that was shot and killed early Friday morning, April 8.
Police say that 27-year old Carlos Arellano-Garcia was killed just after 4 a.m. on Friday near the Hillsboro campus of Pacific University and OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center.
Officers responded to a reported shooting around 4:10 a.m. at the Les Schwab Tire Center on Southeast 10th Avenue. According to police, responding officers found Arellano-Garcia shot and killed upon arrival.
This is an active investigation being conducted by detectives from Hillsboro Police Department.
If you were a witness or have any information regarding Arellano-Garcia's death, police ask that you call Detective Pat LaMonica at patrick.lamonica@hillsboro-oregon.gov or call the Hillsboro Police Department's records unit at 503-681-6190 about HPD case No. 22-6891.
Editor's note: This story originally appeared on the website of KOIN 6 News , Pamplin Media Group's news partner.
