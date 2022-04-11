Hillsboro police identify victim of Friday shooting

Carlos Arellano-Garcia was found dead at Les Schwab Tire Center on 10th Avenue, police say.

Hillsboro police have identified the man that was shot and killed early Friday morning, April 8.

Police say that 27-year old Carlos Arellano-Garcia was killed just after 4 a.m. on Friday near the Hillsboro campus of Pacific University and OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 4:10 a.m. at the Les Schwab Tire Center on Southeast 10th Avenue. According to police, responding officers found Arellano-Garcia shot and killed upon arrival.

This is an active investigation being conducted by detectives from Hillsboro Police Department.

If you were a witness or have any information regarding Arellano-Garcia's death, police ask that you call Detective Pat LaMonica at patrick.lamonica@hillsboro-oregon.gov or call the Hillsboro Police Department's records unit at 503-681-6190 about HPD case No. 22-6891.

Editor's note: This story originally appeared on the website of KOIN 6 News , Pamplin Media Group's news partner.