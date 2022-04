There are six candidates running for the Westby Area School District Board of Education. The candidates on the spring ballot on April 5 are Robert E. Kerska (incumbent) and Stephanie Hutzler who are running for Seat #2-Coon Valley Attendance Area; Daniel Kotek (incumbent) and Joshua Jorstad who are running for Seat #4-Westby Area Attendance Area; and Eric Thunstedt (incumbent) and Geniece Easterday who are running for Seat #7-At-Large Representative.

WESTBY, WI ・ 28 DAYS AGO