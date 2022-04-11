LOGIN Thrives with Personal Touch

No person is an island, just like no business thrives without its community. Communities are what bring people together under a common banner; they provide the social and emotional connection that is essential for humans, and as such, they are the perfect vessel for furthering your mission or business goals. Today's newsletter is an exciting one, because we're going to be dissecting the best steps toward growing and nurturing a community. And what better way to do this than to learn from someone who's already succeeded in this area? In a recent Success Story podcast, I was fortunate enough to speak with Liz Faircloth – founder of the DeRosa Group and co-founder of InvestHER. As the coordinator of an enormous network of women investors, Liz knows a thing or two about building a community from the ground up. What should your first move be? Should you start with a Facebook page? How do you know if your community is a success? Liz addressed all of these questions and more, so I’m thrilled to be delving into her top-tier advice. Let’s get right into it.

