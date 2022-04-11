ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The costs of gun violence

Harvard Health
 3 days ago

April 11, 2022 – Gun violence survivors and their families face increased risk of mental health disorders and substance abuse disorders, according to a new study. In addition, healthcare spending on survivors is roughly four times higher than spending...

www.hsph.harvard.edu

KTVZ

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, reported that among the people who misused prescription pain relievers in 2020, nearly 65% stated that their primary reason for doing so was to relieve physical pain. The percentage of people reporting drug misuse as a reason to get high was 11.3%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical News Today

How do opioids affect the eyes?

One less well-known but potentially serious consequence of opioid use is damage to the eyes. Opioid use will also usually make a person’s pupils constrict. Opioids, which people sometimes call narcotics, are a class of drugs that occur naturally in the poppy plant and act on the brain to provide pain relief. They include prescription pain-relieving medications — such as oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicodin), codeine, and morphine — and some illegal drugs, such as heroin.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Opioids and itching: What's the connection?

The exact reasons why opioids cause itching are unclear, but several theories exist. These include the action of opioids on mast cells and opioid receptors in the skin. Opioids are a class of drugs used to relieve moderate to severe pain. These medications include prescription drugs such as morphine and oxycodone and illegal drugs, including heroin.
HEALTH
Futurity

Most people who need opioid use disorder medication don’t get it

Despite strong evidence that medication is the most effective treatment for opioid use disorder, adolescents and most adults who might benefit from treatment report no medication use, according to a new study. Until now, national studies on medication for opioid use disorder (OUD) were lacking and little was known about...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Prepare for 'mass-overdose' events from fentanyl, DEA warns police nationwide

The leading U.S. drug enforcement agency issued an unprecedented warning to law enforcement nationwide to brace for a spike in “fentanyl-related mass-overdose” deaths as Mexican cartels push the drug into the United States. The Drug Enforcement Administration sent a letter to federal, state, and local law enforcement departments...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Drugs that treat opioid use disorder are a good use for multibillion-dollar settlement funds

States, cities, counties and tribal governments across the nation will soon receive a windfall through several major opioid settlements. Drug distributors and manufacturers, including Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family members who own it, will relinquish a total of about US$32 billion for their role in the overdose crisis. Other litigation could yield more funds. I am a sociologist who studies how the overdose crisis affects patient care. My research shows why these funds cannot come quickly enough for the communities poised to receive them. Opioid overdoses soared 28.5% to a record high of 100,306 in the 12 months ending in...
PHARMACEUTICALS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WebMD

Tragic Teen Overdoses Revive Talks on Narcan in Schools

March 24, 2022 -- Raagini Jawa, MD, was a high schooler in a small New England town when she experienced firsthand the shock and grief of a deadly drug overdose. Jawa lost a close friend -- a classmate who had been to her house for countless dinners and sleepovers. That...
MARYLAND STATE
WCIA

Students use theater to process gun violence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Gun violence has been on the rise across the region and the Champaign community for some time now. A group of high school students had a chance to discuss that through self-expression. For weeks, students from several schools have been working on a special kind of production. “To me, personally, put […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KXL

Status Report Addressing Gun Violence In Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal, county, city and community-based organizations working to end gun violence gave a status report on their coordinated efforts on Thursday morning. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was joined by Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Gabriel, Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristen Snowden, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, police bureau staff and community-based partners.
PORTLAND, OR
MedicalXpress

Psilocybin use associated with lower risk of opioid addiction

Adults who have at some time in their life used psilocybin—a psychedelic substance produced by some types of mushrooms—are 30% less likely to have opioid use disorder, according to a nationally representative survey of US adults reported in Scientific Reports. Grant Jones and colleagues investigated the incidence of...
HEALTH
Scientific American

Gun Violence Is an Epidemic; Health Systems Must Step Up

The rate of gun violence continues to rise across America. There was nearly a 30 percent increase in homicides between 2019 and 2020, making it the largest one-year increase in six decades. The number of gun deaths in 2021 climbed even higher and is approaching the previous peaks in gun death rates in the early 1970s and early 1990s. Although the severe disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly played a role, we may not fully understand for years what has caused this increase.
HEALTH
KFVS12

City of Carbondale partners with SIUC for gun violence study

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Amid a rise in violent crime nationwide, a southern Illinois university is tasked with finding a solution to address violence locally. The City of Carbondale and Southern Illinois University are working together to reduce gun violence. They both want to know what members of the community...
CARBONDALE, IL
Portland Tribune

Portland gun violence a 'public health crisis'

Mayor Ted Wheeler and law enforcement officials detail their efforts to reduce shootings at March 17 news conference.As Portland continues on pace to break its homicide record again this year, Mayor Ted Wheeler and other officials discussed the city's efforts to reduce gun violence. During a news conference Thursday, March 17, the mayor gave a status report on the work between the city, county, federal and community-based organizations. He was joined by Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Gabriel, Chief Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Kristen Snowden, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, Portland Police Bureau staf, and community-based partners. "Our criminal justice...
PORTLAND, OR

