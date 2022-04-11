Boston Police announce sudden death of active-duty officer

BOSTON (CBS) – Shots were fired, three people were arrested and two Boston Police officers were taken to the hospital after an incident in Chinatown early Monday morning. Deputy Police Superintendent Felipe Colon said police were called to Tyler Street around 2 a.m. for a report of person with a gun in an SUV. When officers approached the SUV they say it hit two parked cars. Police said two officers fired their guns and no one was hit. When asked if any of the three fired at police, they said the incident is still under investigation. Adam Grobart recorded video of the incident...

