Boston, MA

Boston Police announce sudden death of active-duty officer

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Police Department has announced the passing of one of their own. Active-duty Boston Police Officer Robert J. MacLean has died...

Related
WKRG News 5

4 Crestview police officers given desk duty as death investigation continues

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Four Crestview Police officers have been taken off patrol duty as the investigation into the death of a 40-year-old man continues.  Those officers have been placed on “administrative duty,” Crestview City Manager Tim Bolduc said Thursday, March 23 until Calvin Wilks Jr.’s death investigation is complete.  Bolduc said Wilks became unresponsive […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
CBS Boston

Shots Fired As Boston Police Arrest 3 After Incident In Chinatown

BOSTON (CBS) – Shots were fired, three people were arrested and two Boston Police officers were taken to the hospital after an incident in Chinatown early Monday morning. Deputy Police Superintendent Felipe Colon said police were called to Tyler Street around 2 a.m. for a report of person with a gun in an SUV. When officers approached the SUV they say it hit two parked cars. Police said two officers fired their guns and no one was hit. When asked if any of the three fired at police, they said the incident is still under investigation. Adam Grobart recorded video of the incident...
BOSTON, MA
News 12

Police: Off-duty officer shot at in Manhattan after car accident

The NYPD says an off-duty officer was shot at on West 155th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue after a car accident Wednesday morning. Police say an off-duty officer was involved in a sideswipe car accident at around 7 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, the other driver shot at the officer through the vehicle then fled the scene.
MANHATTAN, NY
truecrimedaily

Massachusetts father arrested after allegedly impregnating 14-year-old daughter, planned to flee to Puerto Rico

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A Massachusetts man accused of raping and impregnating his teenage daughter was recently arrested in Georgia. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, over the weekend, the Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts reached out to the Scorpion Unit with a 14-year-old female victim who was impregnated by her father. The Sheriff’s Office alleges Roque Garcia-Ortiz raped the victim and traveled to Georgia to fly to Puerto Rico, where he has family.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
UPI News

Boston bouncer charged with murder in fatal stabbing of former Marine

March 21 (UPI) -- A Boston bouncer was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old former Marine over the weekend, police announced Monday. Alvaro Larrama, 38, was charged with murder in the death of Daniel Martinez at the Sons of Boston Bar where Larrama worked as a bouncer during St. Patrick's Day festivities on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Ex-boyfriend of missing Cassie Carli sent chilling texts to her father before she was found in shallow grave

The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Police officer deaths by suicide should be considered line of duty

In a rare ruling — one believed to be a first for the D.C. police department — the death of Officer Jeffrey L. Smith, who died by suicide in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, has been classified as a line-of-duty death. This gives overdue recognition to the toll that police work takes on those who do it and hopefully begins a meaningful discussion about how police departments can best confront the problem of officer suicides.
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Arrested After Passing Edina School Bus, Hitting Boy Crossing Street

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro say a boy was seriously hurt Monday after he was struck by a motorcyclist who illegally passed a school bus. The Edina Police Department says the collision happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Xerxes Avenue and West 55th Street. An Edina Public Schools bus was heading south on Xerxes and stopped at the intersection, extending its stop arm with lights flashing, investigators say. A motorcyclist then passed the bus, entered the northbound lanes, and struck a boy who was crossing the street. Emergency crews brought the child to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as “significant but not life-threatening.” The motorcyclist was arrested, police say. The crash remains under investigation.
EDINA, MN
Seacoast Current

Boyfriend Pleas Insanity in Death of Girlfriend on York, ME Beach

The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
BEDFORD, MA

