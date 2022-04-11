Texas man accused of killing 80-year-old grandmother and assaulting father

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man was recently arrested after his 80-year-old grandmother’s body was found inside a home.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, on April 9, deputies responded to 16162 Golden Sands Drive to perform a welfare check. The family had reportedly called and said they saw their 80-year-old grandmother deceased through the window.

At the scene, the Sheriff’s Office says a sliding glass door was shattered and Juduth Maydwell’s body was located on the living room floor. According to the Sheriff’s Office, she appeared to have endured blunt force trauma, and an investigation was launched.

Authorities reportedly learned the victim’s grandson, Chad Maydwell, was wanted for aggravated assault against his father, which allegedly happened on March 7.

Investigators reportedly interviewed neighbors in the area who said Chad’s car was at or near the victim’s home on March 8.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Chad was located and admitted to assaulting his father and killing his grandmother. He was reportedly arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for aggravated assault and capital murder.