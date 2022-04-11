ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas teen accused of sexually assaulting, strangling teacher because he was upset over grades

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 16-year-old high school student is accused of attacking his teacher last week because he was upset over his grades.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, on Thursday, April 7, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a high school on the 1100 block of North Linn Lane regarding an injured teacher. The victim was reportedly being treated by other medical personnel for "multiple injuries" when police arrived, and she was transported to University Medical Center in stable condition.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Division investigated the incident and reportedly discovered the victim, who remained unnamed, was in her classroom when the 16-year-old suspect walked in the room to discuss his grades. According to the statement, the student "got violent and began punching the victim and strangled her until she lost consciousness."

The suspect allegedly fled the classroom after the attack. KLAS-TV reports a janitor found the teacher in the classroom. The teen is reportedly a student at Eldorado High School. He was reportedly located and booked into Clark County Detention Center for attempted murder, sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, and robbery.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara said in a statement he is "devastated" about what happened and reiterated a previous statement of his: "Violent acts, assaults, and bullying will not be tolerated in the Clark County School District, and those who choose to engage in these activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The suspect’s bail is set at $500,000.

